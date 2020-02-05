Research on Rice Flour Market to Offer Outlook on Growth Opportunities

Rice flour (also rice powder) is a form of flour made from rice. It is distinct from rice starch, which is usually produced by steeping rice in lye. Rice flour is a particularly good substitute for wheat flour, which causes irritation in the digestive systems of those who are gluten-intolerant. Rice flour is also used as a thickening agent in recipes that are refrigerated or frozen since it inhibits liquid separation.

The technical barriers of Rice Flour are relatively low, and the Rice Flour enterprise disperse in many countries, and the relative large companies include CHO HENG，HUANGGUO，Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods，Rose Brand，BIF and others.

Rice Flour is widely used for rice noodle, desserts, snacks and bread. In 2017, rice flour for rice noodle and rice pasta occupies 40%. As consumers focus on healthy food, the increased consumption is expected to continue during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2017-2025. Rice Flour industry will usher in a stable growth space.

In the past few years, the price of Rice Flour gradually decreased and we expected the price will increase due to the price trend of rice.

There are companies adding new capacities and aiming at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. The competition in rice flour market will become more intense.

Get Free PDF template of this report: https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/956432/global-rice-flour-market

The global Rice Flour market is valued at 11500 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 15500 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Rice Flour volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Rice Flour market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Burapa Prosper

Thai Flour Industry

Rose Brand

CHO HENG

Koda Farms

BIF

Lieng Tong

Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods

Pornkamon Rice Flour Mills

HUANGGUO

Segment by Type

Rice Flour

Brown Rice Flour

Glutinous Rice Flour

Other

Segment by Application

Rice Noodle and Rice Pasta

Sweets and Desserts

Snacks

Bread

Thickening Agent

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product scope, market risk, market overview, and market opportunities of the global market

Chapter 2: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the global market which consists of its revenue, sales, and price of the products

Chapter 3: Displaying the competitive nature among key manufacturers, with market share, revenue, and sales

Chapter 4: Presenting global market by regions, market share and with revenue and sales for the projected period

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions

Inquire Here For Report Customization: https://www.qyresearch.com/request-discount/form/956432/global-rice-flour-market

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.

Contact US

QY Research, INC.

17890 Castleton, Suite 218,

Los Angeles, CA – 91748

USA: +1 6262 952 442

Emails – [email protected]

Web – www.qyresearch.com