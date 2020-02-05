Rising Adoption Of Data Center Traffic And Server Virtualization Is Expected To Drive The Load Balancer Market

Load balancers are devices that functions as a reverse proxy and allocates application or network traffic with the help of servers. These are utilized to enhance the capacity and consistency of applications. They enhance the performance of applications by plummeting the load on servers related to maintaining and managing an application and network session, while executing application-specific tasks. Load balancers are either virtual load balancers or hardware appliances loaded on an optimized platform that carries out various critical tasks. A load balancer is installed through software and hardware. Hardware-based load balancers are in the form of physical switches, servers, or routers that manage the workload distribution within numerous devices to decrease or normalize the overall load.

Rising adoption of data center traffic, cloud-based load balancing services, and server virtualization is expected to drive the load balancer market during the forecast period. Furthermore, favorable government initiatives and increasing investments in digitization are driving the load balancer market. Vendors are investing in advancements in the network infrastructure. This, in turn, is fueling the demand for effective load balancers. Moreover, awareness regarding advantages of cloud and networking technologies is increasing among enterprises. This is expected to drive the load balancer market significantly during the forecast period. Improved network complexity and rising adoption in large enterprises are other factors augmenting the load balancer market.

Get PDF Brochure for Detailed Analysis of this Research @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=56379

However, implementation of the latest load balancer modules in the current or traditional networking ecosystems is difficult which is expected to restrain the global load balancer market in the next few years. Furthermore, presence of providers offering limited bandwidth and lack of access to high-speed Internet are anticipated to hamper the load balancer market in the next few years. Nevertheless, exponential rise in global IP traffic and cloud traffic is estimated to offer immense growth opportunities to the load balancer market during the forecast period.

The global load balancer market can be segmented based on component, enterprise size, deployment type, load balancer type, end-user industry, and region. Based on component, the load balancer market can be divided into hardware, software, and services. The services segment can be sub-divided into integration, training, support, and maintenance. In terms of deployment type, the load balancer market can be categorized into on premise and cloud. The cloud segment is anticipated to expand prominently during the forecast period, due to increase in adoption of the cloud technology. Use of cloud-based software reduces time required to update and integrate new services offered by the software. In terms of load balancer type, the load balancer market can be categorized into local load balancer and global load balancer. In terms of enterprise size, the load balancer market can be segmented into small & medium enterprises and large enterprises. On the basis of end-use industry, the load balancer market can be classified into health care, IT & telecom, government, construction, travel & hospitality, BFSI (banking, financial services and insurance), media & entertainment, energy & utilities, retail, and others. In terms of region, the global load balancer market can be segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America is projected to dominate the global load balancer market during the forecast period, as the region is considerably receptive towards adoption of the latest technologies.

Download Report TOC for in-depth analysis @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=56379

A large number of players are venturing into the load balancer market. These players are continuously innovating and upgrading the solution in order to effectively compete in the market Key players operating in the global market are AWS, F5 Networks, Citrix Systems, Microsoft Corporation, HPE, IBM Corporation, Google Inc., Imperva, Nginx, and Radware. Players adopt various growth strategies such as R&D, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, and product innovations in order to remain competitive in the market. For instance, in September 2018, AWS and Salesforce extended their partnership by assimilating new products to simplify offerings for customers.