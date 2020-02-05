Rubber Gloves Market Flourishes by 2025 and Attracts Investors

Rubber gloves, as the name implies, are gloves made of various types of rubbers, either in a combination with other materials, such as textiles, plastics, or only rubber. They cover a wide range of applications, ranging from medical gloves to utility gloves for almost any kind of work.

This type of gloves can be supported, meaning they have a rubber coating under a textile or knit underlying layer, or unsupported, meaning they are made of rubber only. The most common application for rubber gloves is chemical protection while working with dangerous substances such as oils, acids or hazardous solvents. They can also be worn during dishwashing, as they can protect the skin and hands from the detergent. Rubber gloves can also be used while working in care center when treating young children or older people, specifically when dealing with fecal matter or urine.

The technical barriers of rubber gloves are relatively low, and the rubber gloves market concentration degree is lower. The supply of the rubber gloves is concentrated in the China and Southeast Asia regions such as Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand. The four countries totally produce about 95% of the total rubber gloves in 2017.

Driven by the global annual consumption of medical examination and surgical gloves from the healthcare industries, as well as the greater demand of cleanroom gloves from manufacturing industries, the demand of rubber gloves is largely concentrated in the developed countries. USA, Europe and Japan are dominating the market consume, with more than 74% sales share in these three countries, although they only make up around 20% of the world total population. However, in recent years, China, India, and other developing countries are catching up, as their populations grow rapidly and expenditure on healthcare also sees an upward trend. It is thus believed that the future growth of the market will be mostly driven by the developing countries.

The global Rubber Gloves market is valued at 4470 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 8400 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Rubber Gloves volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Rubber Gloves market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

