Sales Scenario of Global Textile Sizing Chemicals Market to Remain Positive Through 2025

Global Textile Sizing Chemicals Market: Introduction

The process of applying protective adhesive coating upon the surface of yarns is known as sizing. Sizing chemicals are mainly applied on warp yarns to improve their performance during the weaving process as warp yarns are subjected to abrasion with various loom components during weaving. Sizing chemicals are also used to increase the smoothness and reduce the hairiness of the warp yarn. Size coating protects yarns from abrasion and reduce warp breakage rate in the loom. Textile sizing chemicals strengthen the yarns by 10% to 20%. Different type of sizing chemicals such as antistats, antisticks, binders, cleaning agents, defoamers, dispersants, lubricants, etc. are used to avoid breakage during weaving. Depending on their end-use, different kinds of textile sizing chemicals are employed for different applications. As an example, defoamers are effectively used in jet dyeing whereas low foams are required as dispersing agents to prevent re-deposition of various dyes during the garment wash process.

Global Textile Sizing Chemicals Market: Dynamics

Sizing is an important unit operation carried out in the textile industry. Upsurge in different end-use products demand & industrial development are the two crucial factors boosting the demand for textile sizing chemicals. This, in turn, is propelling the overall growth of the global textile sizing chemicals market. Textile sizing chemicals provide lust and a silky texture to fabrics and hence, are frequently used during the creation of high value and attractive apparels. Sizing chemicals, basically, increase the absorption rate of the fabric. Increasing use of high value and environmentally friendly textiles is pumping the growth of textile sizing chemicals in the global market. Also, new sizing technology, known as semi-gelatinization, helps to reduce the sizing cost and energy consumption. These reasons have fuelled the use of textile sizing chemicals which has further led to an increase in the global textile sizing chemicals market.

Increasing cost of effluent treatments due to the use of textile sizing chemicals is an important factor restraining the growth of the global textile sizing chemicals market. Usage of latest sizing technologies such as Tayhert Technology that includes sizing chemicals technology, warp-sizing technology, biology technology, energy-saving technology and environmental friendly technology is the key trend being observed in the global textile sizing chemicals market.

Global Textile Sizing Chemicals Market: Segmentation

The global textile sizing chemicals market can be segmented on the basis of application, chemistry, sizing technique and yarn type. On the basis of application, the global textile sizing chemicals market can be segmented into antistats, binders, defoamers, cleaning agents, antisticks, dry blends, lubricants, polyester resins, dispersants, softeners (waxes) and starches. On the basis of chemistry, global textile sizing chemicals market can be segmented into starch, cellulose, polyester resins, polysaccharide derivatives, polyacrylics, polyvinyl alcohol and copolymers. On the basis of yarn type, the global textile sizing chemicals market can be segmented into filament yarn sizing and staple or spun yarn sizing (staple yarn sizing binders, staple yarn one-shot sizing agents, starch free sizing). On the basis of sizing techniques, global textile sizing chemicals market can be segmented into hot melt sizing, solvent or organic sizing, foam sizing, high pressure sizing, emulsion sizing and electrostatic sizing.

Global Textile Sizing Chemicals Market: Region-wise Outlook

The Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the key region for the textile sizing chemicals market — China and India are expected to account for a significant share throughout the forecast period and are also expected to grow relatively faster than any other countries of the region. North America and Western Europe are also expected to hold a considerable share in the global textile sizing chemicals market.

Request For Report [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/13075

Global Textile Sizing Chemicals Market: Market Participants

Some of the market participants involved in the manufacturing of textile sizing chemicals include American Textile, LLC, RAN Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Archroma Textiles, Suzhou Tayhert Technological Co., Ltd., BASF SE, REFNOL RESINS AND CHEMICALS LIMITED, The Seydel Companies, Inc., Avebe Group, The Pulcra Chemicals GmbH, Angel Starch And Food Private Limited, Sekisui Chemical Co, Ltd., Indokem Ltd., Associated Chemical Corporation, TEX CARE MIDDLE EAST L.L.C., Pratochem Industries Italia and SWISS FORMULATIONS, etc.