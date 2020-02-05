Satellite Broadband Communication in Public Safety Market 2018 : Regional Industry Segmentation and Analysis by Production, Consumption, Revenue and Growth Rate by 2025

Report Title: Global Satellite Broadband Communication in Public Safety Market Size, Status and Forecast 2018-2025

Overview of Satellite Broadband Communication in Public Safety Market :

This report focuses on the global Satellite Broadband Communication in Public Safety status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Satellite Broadband Communication in Public Safety development in United States, Europe and China.Satellite broadband plays an important role in meeting public safety needs. Satellite communication in the public safety domain involves the adoption of next-generation satellite communication technology in mission-critical field applications, equipping people with real-time data, video, voice, or other forms of tactical communication, and rich media services.The law enforcement agencies segment was the highest revenue contributor in the market. The growth of this segment is attributed to the increasing adoption of satellite services by police departments in developing nations. Since broadband ensures faster transmission of data and enhances interoperability between public safety departments, police, fire, and other public safety agencies are using satellite broadband services to improve their communication to enable faster and effective emergency responses.The C band segment dominated the market. This segment is experiencing rapid growth due to the increasing deployment of the technology in cargo vessels. As VSAT provides satellite services at a lower cost, telecom operators and ISPs prefer to deploy VSAT networks instead of terrestrial networks. Furthermore, increasing demand for space-based connectivity in applications such as military, control unmanned aircraft, satellite TV, and internet services in Africa, the Middle East, and parts of Asia will boost this segmentâs growth over the next few years.In 2017, the global Satellite Broadband Communication in Public Safety market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

Gilat Satellite Networks, Harris CapRock Communications, Hughes Network Systems, Inmarsat, Iridium Communications, VT iDirect, Cambium Networks, EchoStar, Ligado Networks, Thrane and Thrane, Globalstar, Intelsat General, Singtel, Telstra, Thuraya, ViaSat

Major classifications are as follows:

Public Health Organizations

Emergency Relief Centers

Law Enforcement Agencies Major applications are as follows:

C Band

Ku Band

HTS