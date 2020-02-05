Sbs Market Is Projected To Reach 4680 Million Us$ By 2025

This study focuses on the production side and consumption side of SBS, presents the global SBS market size by manufacturers, regions, type and application, history breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

In terms of production side, this report researches the SBS capacity, production, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share for major manufacturers, regions (or countries) and product type.

In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of SBS by regions and application. The key regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East and Africa etc.

Styrene-butadiene-styrene, or SBS, is a hard rubber that’s used for things like the soles of shoes, tire treads, and other places where durability is important. It’s a type of copolymer called a block copolymer. Its backbone chain is made up of three segments. The first is a long chain of polystyrene, the middle is a long chain of polybutadiene, and the last segment is another long section of polystyrene.

The industry is concentrated with its supplier can be classified as two types: petrochemical suppliers and thermoplastic elastomers suppliers. Petrochemical suppliers like Sinopec and Versalis provide major raw materials like styrene by itself, while elastomers suppliers has to sourcing raw material from the market. Petrochemical type suppliers usually have more advantage in manufacturing cost saving. Elastomers type suppliers have more advanced technology and close relationship with downstream users. Until 2015, China overall was the dominant producer and exporter of SBS, followed by Asia (Ex. China) and Europe. Leading players in SBS industry are LCY Chemical, Kraton, Dynasol, LG Chem, Versalis, Sibur, KKPC, Asahi Kasei, TSRC, Chimei, Sinopec, etc. In 2015, the production volume of the top four producers accounted for 57.44% of the SBS market.

The SBS market is forecast to record steady growth as a result of global expansion in the compounding and adhesive applications, as well as enhanced penetration of modified asphalts into roadway and roofing construction.

The SBS market was valued at 3580 Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach 4680 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for SBS.

This report includes the following manufacturers; we can also add the other companies as you want.

LCY Chemical

Kraton

Dynasol

LG Chem

Versalis

Sibur

KKPC

Asahi Kasei

TSRC

Chimei

Sinopec

CNPC

Keyuan Petrochemicals

Jusage

Market Segment by Product Type

Liner SBS

Radical SBS

Market Segment by Application

Footwear

Asphalt Modification

Polymer Modification

Adhesives

