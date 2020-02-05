Secure Web Gateway Market 2018 : Regional Industry Segmentation and Analysis by Production, Consumption, Revenue and Growth Rate by 2025

Report Title: Global Secure Web Gateway Market Size, Status and Forecast 2018-2025

Overview of Secure Web Gateway Market :

This report focuses on the global Secure Web Gateway status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Secure Web Gateway development in United States, Europe and China.A secure Web gateway is a type of security solution that prevents unsecured traffic from entering an internal network of an organization. It is used by enterprises to protect their employees/users from accessing and being infected by malicious Web traffic, websites and virus/malware.Increasing malware threat and growing demand for end-to-end security suites are pushing the growth of the Secure Web Gateway market. The major players involved in this ecosystem include Websense, Blue Coat Systems, F5 Networks, iBoss Network Security, WatchGaurd, Juniper Networks, and Zscalar among various others. However, it is anticipated that the major vendors would face tough competition from the local vendors from diverse regions especially in the field of web and email security.In 2017, the global Secure Web Gateway market size was 2560 million US$ and it is expected to reach 12000 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 21.3% during 2018-2025.

Symantec, Intel McAfee, IBM, Cisco, Check Point Software Technologies, Microsoft, Dell, Citrix, Trend Micro, Sophos

Major classifications are as follows:

Telecom and IT

Banking

Financial Services

and Insurance (BFSI)

Education

Healthcare

Government

Retail

Others Major applications are as follows:

Email gateway

Data loss prevention

Social media control