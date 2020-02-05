Serine Market Growing At A Cagr Of 4.2% During 2019-2025

Serine is an amino acid with the formula HO2CCH(NH2)CH2OH. It is one of the protein genic amino acids. It contains L-Serine, D- Serine and DL- Serine three types.

Serine is a non-essential amino acid in humans (synthesized by the body), Serine is present and functionally important in many proteins. With an alcohol group, serine is needed for the metabolism of fats, fatty acids, and cell membranes; muscle growth; and a healthy immune system. It also plays a major role in pyrimidine, purine, creatine, and porphyrin biosynthetic pathways. Serine is also found at the active site of the serine protease enzyme class that includes trypsin and chymotrypsin.

In consumption market, the global sales value increases with the 7.38% average growth rate. North America, Europe and China are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications.

Serine has three types, which include L-serine, D-serine and DL-serine. And each type has application industries relatively. With nutrition effect of serine, the downstream application industries will need more serine products. So, serine has a huge market potential in the future. Manufacturers engaged in the industry are trying to produce high purity and good performance serine through improving technology.

The major raw materials for serine are glycine and formaldehyde, etc. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of serine, and then impact the price of serine. The production cast of serine is also an important factor which could impact the price of serine. The serine manufacturers are trying to reduce production cost by developing production method.

We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. And the price presents decreasing trend according to the economy development status and international competition. Also, there will be decreasing trend in gross margin.

The global Serine market is valued at 660 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 920 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Serine volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Serine market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Ajinomoto

Evonik

KYOWA

Mitsui Chemicals

Amino

Wuxi Jinghai Amino Acid

Puyer Biopharma

Bafeng Pharmaceutical

Jiahe Biotech

Hua Yang Chemical

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

L-Serine

D-Serine

DL-Serine

Segment by Application

Pharmaceutical Industry

Food Industry

Cosmetics Industry

