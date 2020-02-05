Silage Additives Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2024

Our latest research report entitled Silage Additives Market (by classification (stimulants of fermentation, inhibitors of fermentation and nutrient additives), type (homofermentative, combination products, acids, and acid salts and molasses and sugars), crops (corn, barley, and sorghum)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of silage additives.

The latest information on market risks, industry chain structure silage additives cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential silage additives growth factors. According to the report the global silage additives market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.10% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Silage is preserved pasture made by packing immature plants in an airtight storage container and allowing fermentation to develop acetic and lactic acids, which preserve the moist feed. It is fed to cows and sheep during dry seasons when the pasture available is not of good quality. Additives are added to the silage to control the preservation process so that by the time of feeding it has retained as many of the nutrients present in the original fresh forage as possible. The use of silage additives leads to an increase in energy content, digestibility and dry matter intakes that results in an increase in animal performance. The addition of silage additives makes top-quality forage into excellent quality silage.

The rapid rise in population has led to an increase in demand for food resulting in the growth of the meat and dairy industry. The increase in demand for animal nutrition for livestock is the key driving force for the growth of the silage additive market. However, lack of sufficient knowledge about such advanced agricultural products acts as a major challenge in the growth of the silage additive market. Moreover, the increased shelf-life and the rise in demand for feedstock creates an opportunity for the growth of silage additives market.

North America Regions Holds the Largest Market Share in Silage Additive Market

By geography, North America regions hold the largest market share in the silage additive market owing to the rise in demand for meat and dairy products. Europe is one of the fastest-growing agricultural inoculant owing to the growth of the livestock industry. In addition, Asia Pacific is also expected to gain rapid development owing to the rising demand for food products over the forecast period.

The report on the global silage additives market covers segments such as classification, type, and crops. On the basis of classification the global silage additives market is categorized into stimulants of fermentation, inhibitors of fermentation and nutrient additives. On the basis of type, the global silage additives market is categorized into homofermentative, heterofermentative, combination products, acids, and acid salts and molasses and sugars. On the basis of crops, the global silage additives market is categorized into corn, barley, and sorghum.

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global silage additives market such as Chr. Hansen A/S, Forfarmers, Lallemand, BASF, Trouwn nutrition, Schaumann bioenergy, Josera, ADDCOD Group GmbH, Pioneer and Volac.

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends, and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights into the factors that are driving and restraining the global silage additives market. Moreover, the IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of silage additives market.

Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the silage additives market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight into the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors of the silage additives market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.