Silicon Carbide (Sic) Market Growing At A Cagr Of 3.1% During 2019-2025

Silicon carbide, occuring in nature as the extremely rare mineral moissanite, is a compound of silicon and carbon with chemical formula SiC.

China, Europe are the major production base of silicon carbide. China keeps its No.1 place in the Global production market. As for consumption, China is the largest consumer undoubtedly. Global consumption volume of silicon carbide was 1670 K MT in 2017, while China consumed about 648 K MT silicon carbide. Europe is the follower of China, whose consumption volume was 325 K MT in 2017.

Compared with its traditional applications, silicon carbide application in electronics industry has been a hot topic in recent years. Silicon carbide (SiC) is a semiconductor material under rapid development for use in power electronic (PE) systems due to its unique material and electronic properties. SiC potentially offers several advantages over conventional silicon (Si) for use in PE devices. Considering this, it is estimated that electronics industry will provide great stimulations for the silicon carbide market in the coming few years.

The global Silicon Carbide (SIC) market is valued at 1670 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 2130 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Silicon Carbide (SIC) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Silicon Carbide (SIC) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Saint-Gobain

Ningxia Tianjing

Lanzhou Heqiao

Tianzhu Yutong

Cumi Murugappa

Elsid S.A

Washington Mills

ESD-SIC

Erdos

Ningxia Jinjing

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Black SiC

Green SiC

Segment by Application

Metallurgical Industry

Refractory Industry

Abrasive Industry

