Silicon Metal Powder Market Growing At A Cagr Of 3.2% During 2019-2025

Silicon metal powder, also known as industrial silicon powder, is silver gray or dark gray powder, with metal luster. Its high melting point, good heat resistance, high resistivity, is highly resistant to oxidation, known as the “Industrial MSG” indispensable basic raw material for many high-tech industries.

In 2015, the global Silicon Metal Powder market is led by China and Europe. Europe is the second-largest region-wise market. At present, the major manufacturers of Silicon Metal Powder are concentrated in H.C. Starck, Elkem, Zhejiang Kaihua Yuantong Silicon, Neoplant, Micron Metals, Zhongcheng Silicon. Zhejiang Kaihua Yuantong Silicon is the world leader, holding 12.27% production market share in 2015.

Silicon metal powder downstream is wide and recently silicon metal powder has acquired increasing significance in various fields of refractories and powder metallurgy industry, metallurgical foundry industry, organic silicon chemical industry and others. Globally, the silicon metal powder market is mainly driven by growing demand for refractories and powder metallurgy industry which accounts for nearly 35% of total downstream consumption of silicon metal powder in global.

The global Silicon Metal Powder market is valued at 910 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1170 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Silicon Metal Powder volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Silicon Metal Powder market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

H.C. Starck

Elkem

Neoplant

Micron Metals

Zhongcheng Silicon

Minhang Silicon

Dadi Zelin Silicon

Yinfeng Silicon Products

Pengcheng Guangfu

Zhong Yu Jin Ming Silicon

Mingrui Siliocon

ABSCO

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Metallurgical Grade Silicon Metal Powder

Chemical Grade Silicon Metal Powder

Segment by Application

Refractories and Powder Metallurgy Industry

Metallurgical Foundry Industry

Organic Silicon Chemical Industry

High-tech Fields

