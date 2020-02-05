Sintering Market: Global Product Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2025

Infinium Global Research has added a new report on “Sintering Market (Material Analysis – Low-grade Alloy Steel, Pure Iron, and Other Materials; Application – Construction, Manufacturing, Automotive, and Other Applications): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025”. Sintering is used in the manufacturing process where metal alloys in powdered form are melded into complex and unique shapes. This is done by subjecting the metal alloys at high temperatures just below their melting points. The use of sintering at a large scale and the broad range of end-use industries propel the sintering market growth. Infinium Global Research has recently published a report on the sintering market. The report provides in-depth information about the sintering market which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

For More Details Get FREE Sample Pages of this Premium Global [email protected] https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/15938

Broad Range of Industries Creating Novel Opportunities for the Growth of the Sintering Market

The rising preference for the sintering method over traditional manufacturing methods drives the growth of the sintering market. Sintered parts are having various qualities such as abrasion resistance and corrosion, lightweight, etc. The increasing importance of sintering in powder metallurgy and its use in various stages to obtain end-product stimulate the growth of the sintering market. The growing need for improving the capabilities of the gamut of metals promotes the growth of the sintering market. On the flip side, replaceable technologies hamper the growth of the sintering market. Moreover, technological developments propel end-use applications of sintering in a broad range of industries creating novel opportunities for the growth of the sintering market.

Sintering Market: Segmentation

The global sintering market is segmented on the basis of material analysis and applications. The material analysis segment includes low-grade alloy steel, pure iron, and other materials. Pure iron sub-segment is expected to hold a dominant share in the global sintering market owing to its superior properties such as high corrosion resistance. Based on the application, the sintering market is divided into construction, manufacturing, automotive, and other applications.

Asia-Pacific Region is Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share

Geographically, the global sintering market is divided into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold a premium share in the global sintering market. The growing industrial and technological development in Asia-Pacific contributes to the growth of the sintering market in Asia-Pacific. North America is anticipated to grow in the global sintering market with a healthy CAGR over the forecast period. Europe is growing in the global sintering market.

Sintering Market: Competitive Landscape

The leading players in the global sintering market are Hitachi Ltd., GKN plc, Sumitomo Corporation, H.C. Starck GmbH, Pacific Sintered Metals, Metaldyne Performance Group Inc., ASCO Sintering Co., AMES Companies, Inc., Miba Sinter Group, High-Tech Sintered Products Pvt. Ltd., and other companies. Companies operating in the global sintering market are adopting strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and new product launches that maximize their market share.

Browse Complete Global Report and Detailed TOC: https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/healthcare-medical-devices/global-medical-robots-market