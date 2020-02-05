Soy Extracts Market: Global Product Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2025

Our latest research report entitled Soy Extracts Market (by applications (animal nutrition, food & beverages, pharmaceuticals), by ingredients (carboxymethyl cellulose, ethylcellulose, methylcellulose), by types (flavonoids, phytochemicals, phytosterols, polyphenols)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of soy extracts.

The latest information on market risks, industry chain structure soy extracts cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential soy extracts growth factors. The global soy extracts market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Soy extracts are medicinal as well as nutritional ingredients derived from soya beans. Soy extracts contain isoflavones that exhibit phytoestrogen properties and it is ideal for treating medical conditions involving extreme estrogen hormone imbalance. A research study has found out that soy extracts obstruct the growth of estrogen-independent breast cancer tumors better than genistein. Soy extracts find applications in treatments for cancer prevention, high cholesterol levels in the body, menopausal symptoms, osteoporosis, and some other medical conditions. Owing to its properties that help in the protection of skin and anti-aging process, soy extracts find applications in various cosmetic and skincare products. Moreover, they find applications in protein supplements, functional foods & beverages, and other pharmaceutical products

The increasing awareness about the health benefits of soy extracts products among consumers is expected to support the growth of soy extracts market. Approval for new soy extract products based on R&D drives the soy extracts market. The increase in production in soybean exporting countries is anticipated to have a positive impact on the soy extracts market. A lower stable price for soybeans due to increased production is expected to drive the growth of the soy extracts market during the forecast period. The increasing demand for dietary supplements is expected to benefit the soy extract market worldwide. The medicinal properties of soy extracts helpful for skincare treatments are expected to fuel the demand for soy extracts in the personal care industry.

Additionally, an increase in demand for functional foods & beverages is expected to drive the growth of the market. The major players in the soy extract market are expected to find opportunities for expansion in the pharmaceutical sector, as the medicinal properties of soy extracts are used for the treatment of cancer, hormonal imbalance, high cholesterol, and menopause among other medical conditions. Due to the presence of estrogen elements in soy extracts, excessive consumption of it can have negative implications for males. Moreover, the phytates present in soy extracts can adversely regulate the intake of essential nutrients in the body. These are the major restraints of the global soy extracts market.

North America Dominated the Growth of the Market

In terms of geographies, North America dominated the growth of the market followed by Europe. The US is the main contributor to the soy extracts market in the North America region. Advancement in technology and awareness regarding the health benefits of soy extracts drives the growth of this market in the North America region. In Europe region factors such as increasing consumers’ inclination towards functional food and beverages are positively supporting the growth of this market in the Europe region. Further, in the Asia Pacific region due to growing health consciousness and upsurge in the consumption of healthy foods is boosting the growth of soy extracts market in the Asia Pacific region.

Segments Covered:

The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of Soy extracts market. Moreover, the global soy extracts market is segmented by applications, by ingredients, and by types. The global soy extracts market by applications covers animal nutrition, functional food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, personal care, and others. On the basis of ingredients, the market is segmented as activated carbon, carboxymethyl cellulose, ethylcellulose, methylcellulose, microcrystalline cellulose, phosphorous chemicals, succinic acids, and others. Based on extracts type, the market is segmented as flavonoids, phytochemicals, phytosterols, polyphenols, stanol & sterol esters, and some others.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The companies covered in the report include manufacturers of global soy extracts include Alpro, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Beiersdorf Australia Limited, Hebei Bonherb, Natrol LLC, Novaforme, Layn, Life Extension, 3W Botanical Extract, Xi’an Changyue Phytochemistry , and WhiteWave Services Inc.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends, and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights into the factors that are driving and restraining the demand for soy extracts globally as well as regionally. Moreover, the IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and value chain analysis of soy extracts.

Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2019 to 2025. We also have highlighted future trends in the soy extracts market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight into the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights the rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors of the soy extracts market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.