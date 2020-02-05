Sports Analytics Market- Owing To The Sports League’s Data Driven Decisions Instead Of Intuitions

Global Sports Analytics Market: Overview

The global sports analytics market has grown steadily over the years, owing to the sports league’s data driven decisions instead of intuitions. Sports analytics is becoming an integral part of most of the sporting events globally. This is because of the rising competition for winning over prospective sponsors and expanding fan base. The leading sports federations such as MLB and Manchester United are focused on making constructive decisions to upgrade overall performances. As per market analysts, sports analytics enhance analyzing and monitoring individual players and the overall teams as well.

An upcoming report on global sports analytics market by Transparency Market Research aims to present a thorough information by leveraging both primary and secondary research. It examines the factors promoting the growth of the market. The report would also highlight the competitive dynamics. This would enable key players to find out the opportunities and pitfalls in the global sports analytics market.

Global Sports Analytics Market: Key Trends

The growing demand for providing athletes with complete analogy and numerous performance indicators are projected to be driving the global sports analytics market. Keeping all track records of each player, managing individual performances, and developing effective game strategies are USPs predicted to boost the sports analytics market.

Increasing usage of smartphones and social media activities to getting all sports related information fuels the global sport analytics market. This is because of the sports data usually generates through social media sites in order to enhance fans experience. Sport analytics helps in predicting about the players or team who can succeed and also provides in-depth insights on the seasons of highest ticket selling. Such factors are widely believed to accelerate the growth in global sports analytics market.

Global Sports Analytics Market: Regional Outlook

Region wise, North America leads the global sports analytics market as the region is enriched with well key players and competitors. Adoption of sports analytics by teams such as NBA and MLB in this region to optimize revenues and enhance game performances is also believed to fuelling the sports analytics market in the region. Rising need of sports organizations to retain their fans is buoying the sports analytics market in the region. With the help of sports analytics, North American Prospects Hockey League (NAHL) engages fan to stay updated and thus raise their revenue opportunities.

Global Sports Analytics Market: Competitive Dynamics

The global sports analytics market is expanding due to the healthy competition among existing players. The key players are seen adopting growth strategies like joint ventures, collaboration, and partnerships.

Some of the prominent companies operating in the sports analytics market are SAS, SAP, IBM, STATS, TruMedia Networks, Zebra Technologies, Catapult, Sports Mechanics, Opta, and others. The report would provide thorough insight into their product offerings and marketing strategies. It would also present information on their market shares.