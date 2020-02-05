Sports Medicine Devices Market Estimated to Grow CAGR Rapidly by 2023| Arthrex, Biomet, Smith & ,Nephew, Stryker, BSN medical, DJO Global, Mitek Sports Medicine, Zimmer Biomet

The Sports Medicine Devices Market report includes forecasts and analysis for the Sports Medicine Devices Market global and regional level. It provides historic data covering 2016, base data covering 2017 along with a forecast from 2018 to 2023 based on revenue sales, import and export. The study includes drivers and restraints for the Sports Medicine Devices Market with the help of SWOT analysis, along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period.

Sports medicine is a branch of medicine that deals with the prevention and treatment of injuries incurred during sports activities, exercises or physical fitness training. Sports medicine devices therefore, include a wide range of products utilized for the prevention, recovery and cure of injuries related to the above physical activities. These injuries consist of fractures, sprains, soft tissue damage, joint dislocation, strain and musculoskeletal injuries.

Rise in technological advances and growing importance of sports activities among the young as well as the older population as well as focus on developing cost-conscious treatment methods currently form major drivers for the growth of this market. Demand for arthroscopic procedures is expected to grow in the near future owing to the increase in geriatric population and sports injuries across the globe. A rise in disposable incomes in developing countries has boosted the confidence of OEMs towards these regions. However, unfavorable reimbursement policies in developed countries are expected to have negative impact on the market growth across the globe.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

• Arthrex

• Biomet

• Smith & Nephew

• Stryker

• BSN medical

• DJO Global

• Mitek Sports Medicine

• Zimmer Biomet

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

• North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

• Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

• Orthopedic Products

• Support & Recovery Products

• Body Repair & Reconstruction

• Body Evaluation and Monitoring

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

• Hand-Wrist

• Shoulders

• Ankle-Foot

• Knee

• Back-Spine

