Stevia/Stevia Rebaudiana Market to take a substantial plunge in coming years by 2025

Stevia/Stevia Rebaudiana is a sweetener and sugar substitute extracted from the leaves of the plant species Stevia/Stevia Rebaudiana rebaudiana, native to Paraguay.

The leaves of the Stevia/Stevia Rebaudiana rebaudiana plant have a refreshing taste, zeroglycemic index, zero calories and zero carbs.

Stevia is a sweetener and sugar substitute extracted from stevia dry leaves. The leaves of the Stevia rebaudiana plant have a refreshing taste, zeroglycemic index, zero calories and zero carbs. Stevia has been used to sweeten the traditional drink mate for 400 years or longer. Stevioside, 6-18% composing of the stevia leaf, is also the most prevalent glycoside in the leaf and has been tested to be approximately 300 times sweeter than sugar. Other sweet constituents include steviolbioside, rebausiosides A-E, and dulcoside A. At present, as a Natural sweetener stevioside product has been used in the country such as Korea , Japan , China , Latin America( Brazil , Paraguay ), Taiwan , Indonesia , Russia , Australia , USA (Dietary Supplement) and other countries.

In the world wide, China is the largest manufacturing market region in the world. PureCircle, GLG Life Tech Corp, Julong High-tech are the global leading manufacturers of stevia. The Global capacity is over in 2011-2012, and the materials were shortage and the price of materials increased, leading to the decrease of the global production in 2014.

The global Stevia/Stevia Rebaudiana market is valued at 340 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 450 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Stevia/Stevia Rebaudiana volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Stevia/Stevia Rebaudiana market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

PureCircle

GLG Life Tech Corp

Julong High-tech

Biolotus Technology

Haotian Pharm

Cargill-Layn

Haigen Stevia

Sunwin Stevia

Shangdong Huaxian Stevia

Merisant

Jining Aoxing Stevia Products

Segment by Type

Reb-A Series

STV Series

Glucosyl Series

Others

Segment by Application

Food

Beverage

Pharmaceutical Industry

Daily Chemical Industry

