Sugar Substitutes Market: Global Product Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2024

Our latest research report entitled Sugar Substitutes Market (by product type (low-intensity sweeteners, high-intensity sweeteners, and high fructose syrup) and applications (bakery and confectionery, dairy, non- alcoholic beverages, alcoholic beverages, and others)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of sugar substitutes.

The latest information on market risks, industry chain structure sugar substitutes cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential sugar substitutes growth factors. According to the report the global sugar substitute market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

The sugar substitutes are artificial that is generally used in processed food and drinks, as they are sweeter than sugar and contains low (or no) calories. Sugar substitutes are the chemical or plant-based food additives used to provide sweet taste or enhance the flavors of food and drinks. Sugar substitutes are regulated as food additives by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) so that it can be used as an additive in various food and drinks.

The use of sugar substitutes or the artificial sweeteners in the bakery, dairy, cafeteria & frozen food is rising rapidly owing to its low-calorie content. The growing awareness about the low-calorie food & beverages and healthy lifestyle leading to consumer’s inclination towards the sugar substitutes drives the growth of sugar substitutes market. In addition, the growing prevalence of obesity and diabetes problems across the world is expected to create a demand for sugar substitutes.

In addition, favorable government regulation on the use of sugar substitutes is likely to boost the growth of sugar substitutes market. Moreover, the various manufacturers in the food and beverages industries, with the help of new advanced technologies are focusing on developing sugar substitute that that helps in making safe and good quality consumable products, which in turn is projected to create the new opportunities in the market.

North America Accounts for the Largest Share in the Sugar Substitutes Market

Geographically, North America accounts for the largest share in the sugar substitutes market as they are the highest consumers of sugar substitutes. In North America, the sugar substitutes are used in various industrial and non-industrial applications. Asia-pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the sugar substitutes market due to the relatively high demand for sugar substitutes in this region on account of rising health problems associated with the consumption of high-calorie food and beverages.

Segment Covered

The report on the global sugar substitute market covers segments such as product types and applications. On the basis of product type, the global sugar substitute market is categorized into low-intensity sweeteners, high-intensity sweeteners, and high fructose syrup. On the basis of applications the global sugar substitute market is categorized into bakery and confectionery, dairy, non- alcoholic beverages, alcoholic beverages, and others.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global sugar substitutes market such as Cargill Inc., ADM, Tate & Lyle, Ingredion, Dohler, E.I. DuPont De Nemours and Company, JK Sucralose Inc., Roquette Frères, Ajinomoto and Merisant.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends, and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights into the factors that are driving and restraining the global sugar substitutes market. Moreover, the IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of the sugar substitutes market.

Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the sugar substitutes market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight into the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors of the sugar substitutes market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.