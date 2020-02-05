Sulfone Polymers Market Is Expected To Reach 310 Million Usd By The End Of 2025

Sulfone Polymers are a family of engineering thermoplastic resins characterized by the sulfone [SO2] group. They are a class of thermoplastic polymers, which exhibits high temperature resistance. Sulfone polymers are unique and different from the other thermoplastic materials due to its high hydrolytic stability and ability to achieve transparency.

In 2015, the global sulfone polymers consumption market is led by USA. Europe is the second-largest region-wise market. At present, the major manufacturers of sulfone polymers are concentrated in Europe (BASF) and USA (Solvay). Solvay is the world leader, holding 58.64% production market share in 2015. At present, the high degree of concentration in the industry, Solvay, BASF, Sumitomo has an absolute position in the market.

Manufacturers from USA (Solvay), EU (BASF) and Japan (Sumitomo Chemical) are the major leaders in the international market of sulfone polymers. Manufacturers from China are immature in technology. There is large space in the China market, as well as big gap between international brands and local brands on price. With the development of Chinese sulfone polymers production technology, their share in the global market is increasing, and competitiveness in the global market gradually increases.

Sulfone polymers downstream are wide. Globally, the sulfone polymers market is mainly driven by growing demand for automotive industry and electronics industry. Fundamentally speaking, people’s strong desire for healthy lifestyle promotes the development of this industry. Currently, the automotive industry and electronics industry tend to be stable. However, sulfone polymers grew significantly faster than the downstream industry. In the future, healthcare; life and health are the most important driving force in this industry.

The global Sulfone Polymers market is valued at 290 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 310 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 0.9% during 2019-2025. At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

This report focuses on Sulfone Polymers volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Sulfone Polymers market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Solvay

Basf

Sumitomo

Jiangmen Youju

Shandong Horan

Yanjian Technology

Sino Polymer

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Polysulfone

Polyethersulfone

Polyphenylsulfone

Segment by Application

Electronics and Electrical

Vehicle Construction

Food Industry

Medical Industry

