Sulfur Fertilizers Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2024

Our latest research report entitled Sulfur Fertilizers Market (by Type (Sulfate Fertilizer Markets, Elemental Sulfur Fertilizer Markets, Sulfates of Micronutrients and Others), Formulation (Liquid Formulation and Dry Formulation), Application Method (Band, Broadcast, Seed Row, Foliar, and Others), Crop Type (Conventional Agriculture and Controlled Environment Agriculture)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of sulfur fertilizers.

The latest information on market risks, industry chain structure sulfur fertilizers cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential sulfur fertilizer growth factors. According to the report the global sulfur fertilizer market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.6% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Sulfur fertilizer is an essential plant nutrient required by all crops for optimum production. Plants take up and use S in the sulfate (SO4-S) form, which like nitrate (NO3-N), is very mobile in the soil and is prone to leaching in wet soil conditions, particularly in sandy soils. Sulfur deficiencies are becoming increasingly common around the globe, due to its leaching properties. Deficiencies can be easily corrected with fertilizers containing the sulfate (S04). Generally, S is the third most limiting soil nutrient in cereal, oilseed, and forage crop production. Simply, it is the third most important soil nutrients after nitrogen (N), and phosphorus (P).

Sulfur fertilizer plays several important functions in the plant such as- it helps to the formation of chlorophyll that permits photosynthesis through which plants produce starch, sugars, oils, fats, vitamins, and other compounds, also it helps in synthesis in oil. Additionally, it is useful in the activation of enzymes, which aid in biochemical reactions in the plant. It increases crop yields and improves product quality, both of which determine the market price a farmer would get for his produce. It improves protein and oil percentage in seeds, cereal quality for milling and baking, marketability of dry coconut kernel (copra), quality of tobacco, the nutritive value of forages, etc. An increase in the trend of organic food consumption, depressed commodity prices, regulated pricing policy, and lower farm income are the major restraints for this market.

On the basis of region, the global sulfur fertilizer market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). Asia-Pacific dominates the global sulfur fertilizer market. The market in the Asia Pacific region is driven by the growing application of sulfur fertilizer for better quality farm produce, growing awareness about benefits of sulfur fertilizer among farmers, and impetus by the several governments for the application of sulfur fertilizer with nitrogen and potassium.

Segment Covered

The report on the global sulfur fertilizer market covers segments such as type, formulation, application method, and crop type. On the basis of type the global sulfur fertilizer market is categorized into sulfate fertilizer markets, elemental sulfur fertilizer markets, sulfates of micronutrients and others. On the basis of formulation, the global sulfur fertilizer market is categorized into the liquid formulation and dry formulation. On the basis of the application method the global sulfur fertilizer market is categorized into the band, broadcast, seed row, foliar and others. On the basis of crop type, the global sulfur fertilizer market is categorized into conventional agriculture and controlled environment agriculture.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global sulfur fertilizer market such as Agrium, Yara, The Mosaic Company, Coromandel International, ICL, K+S Aktiengesellschaft, Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan, Eurochem, Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals, and The Kugler Company.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends, and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights into the factors that are driving and restraining the global sulfur fertilizer market. Moreover, the IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of sulfur fertilizer market.

Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the sulfur fertilizer market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight into the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors of the sulfur fertilizer market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.