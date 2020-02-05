Surgical Clips Market Analysis of Sales | Revenue | Share and Growth Rate 2019-2024

Surgical clips or surgical staples are often used during surgery to help control the bleeding from nearby blood vessels. They are a very effective method to provide the surgeon with a clear view during the procedure. It is also a very fast and efficient method allowing the surgeons to cut down on the actual time of the surgery.

Asia-Pacific presents lucrative opportunities for the key players operating in the surgical clips market, owing to high population base, growth in awareness about surgical clips, development in healthcare infrastructure, and increase in demand for minimally invasive procedures. However, as insurance companies do not cover the entire material expenses of a surgery, it is estimated to hamper the market growth in Asia-Pacific.

In 2018, the global Surgical Clips market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.This report focuses on the Surgical Clips status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Surgical Clips development in various regions.

The key players covered in this study

3M

BD

Cardinal Health

Medline Industries

Ackermann Medical

Braun

Boston Scientific

Edwards Lifesciences

Grena

Medtronic

Scanlan International

Teleflex

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

By Material Type

Titanium

Polymer

Others

By Type

Ligating Clips

Aneurysm clips

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

