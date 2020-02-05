Surgical Sponge Trends and Forecast 2019

A surgical sponge is a specialized sponge or pad used in surgery. Also known as a lap sponge, a surgical sponge is used to absorb liquids from a surgical site. It may be used in combination with suction to keep a surgical site clear, by a surgeon working to control bleeding, and in a number of other applications. Like other things used in surgery, sponges are designed to be sterile; they come in their own sterile packaging and can be safely autoclaved. They are generally disposable and discarded after surgery in biohzard containers which hold other disposable surgical instruments and equipment.

In the last several years, global market of Surgical Sponge developed smoothly, with an average growth rate of 3.11%. In 2017, global revenue of Surgical Sponge is nearly 1.99 billion USD; the actual consumption is about 444 K MT.

The classification of Surgical Sponge includes Cotton Gauze Sponges, Nonwoven Sponges, X-Ray Detectable Sponges and others, and the proportion of Cotton Gauze Sponges in 2017 is about 34%.

Surgical Sponge is widely used in Hospital, Clinic, Ambulatory Surgery Center and Pharmacy. The most proportion of Surgical Sponge is Hospital, and the consumption proportion in 2017 is about 39%.

In 2018, the global Surgical Sponge market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Medtronic

Molnlycke

BSN medical

Medline

Cardinal Health

Hartmann

Lohmann and Rauscher

Ahlstrom

Owens and Minor

Braun

McKESSON

Zhende Medical

Winner Medical

JianErKang

Hakuzo

Deroyal

Allmed Medical

ASC

Crosstex

Kettenbach

Dukal

Texpol

Medicom

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cotton Gauze Sponges

Nonwoven Sponges

X-Ray Detectable Sponges

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospital

Clinic

Ambulatory Surgery Center

Pharmacy

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

