Synthetic Sewing Thread Market Overview, Growth Analysis, Share, Opportunities, Sales, Trends, Supply, Forecast To 2025

Synthetic sewing thread refers to the sewing thread which is produced with a manufacturing process. They are special kinds of yarns that are engineered and designed to pass through a sewing machine rapidly. They form efficient stitches without breaking or becoming distorted during the useful life of the product. The basic function of a synthetic sewing thread is to deliver aesthetics and performance in stitches and seams.

China is the largest market of the sewing threads, while it took up about 42% of the global total sales market, followed by India, Vietnam, Bangladesh, Mexico and Indonesia, separately about 6-7% of the global total in 2016. At present, China, South Asia, South East Asia, and Mid-America, are the most important consumption market of the sewing threads. There is still some growth in the developing countries, and the market will keep increasing in the next five year, too.

The global Synthetic Sewing Thread market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Synthetic Sewing Thread volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Synthetic Sewing Thread market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

