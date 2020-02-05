Tarpaulin Sheets Market Reflecting a CAGR of 4.4% During the Forecast Period 2018-2028

Future Market Insights (FMI) delivers key insights on the global tarpaulin sheets market in a newly published report titled “Tarpaulin Sheets Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013-2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018-2028”. In terms of revenue, the global tarpaulin sheets market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 4.4% over the forecast period, owing to numerous factors, on which FMI throws light in this report.

Tarpaulin, or tarp, has established itself as a prevalent source of low-cost water resistant fabric. These days, different types of tarpaulins are commonly available. Some of these include HDPE tarpaulins, PVC tarpaulins, cotton canvas, nylon tarpaulins, etc. The global market for tarpaulin sheets is further segmented based on material type, product type, product weight, lamination type and end use.

Tarpaulin Sheets Market: Segmentation

Based on material type, the global market for tarpaulin sheets is segmented into polyethylene (PE), poly vinyl chloride (PVC), polyethylene terephthalate (PET), polyamide (PA) and canvas. The polyethylene (PE) material segment is further segmented into high density polyethylene (HDPE) and low density polyethylene (LDPE). Based on product type, the global tarpaulin sheets market is segmented into insulated tarps, hoarding tarps, truck tarps, UV protected tarps, sports tarps, mesh tarps and others.

Based on product weight, the global tarpaulin sheets market is segmented into ranging less than 100 GSM, range between 100 to 300 GSM, range between 300 to 600 GSM and ranging above 600 GSM. Based on the lamination type, the global tarpaulin sheets market is segmented into ranging up to 2 layers, 3 layers laminate, 4 layers laminate and above 4 layers of laminate. On the basis of end use, the global tarpaulin sheets market is segmented into agriculture, building & construction, automobiles, storage, warehousing & logistics, consumer goods and others.

This report assesses trends driving growth of each market segment at a global level and offers key takeaways that can prove to be substantially useful for potential market entrants in the global tarpaulin sheets market.

Tarpaulin Sheets Market: Regional Analysis

The North America tarpaulin sheets market includes country level analysis for the U.S. and Canada. The U.S tarpaulin sheets market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.6% over the forecast period and the Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC) tarpaulin sheet will enjoy dominant share by material type. The Latin America tarpaulin sheets market study includes country level analysis for Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America. The Brazil tarpaulin sheets market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period.

The Western Europe tarpaulin sheets market analysis includes country level analysis for Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Benelux, Nordic and Rest of Europe. Germany and France account for a significant market share in the Western Europe tarpaulin sheets market. The Eastern Europe tarpaulin sheets market study includes country level analysis for Russia, Poland and Rest of Eastern Europe. The Poland tarpaulin sheets market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.0% over the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific excluding Japan tarpaulin sheets market analysis includes country level analysis for China, India, ASEAN, Australia and New Zealand and Rest of APEJ. The APEJ tarpaulin sheets market represents the most lucrative geographic region and India, China and ASEAN countries will represent substantial incremental opportunity over the forecast period. The Middle East and Africa (MEA) tarpaulin sheets market study includes country level analysis for GCC, South Africa, Northern Africa, Turkey and Rest of MEA. The tarpaulin sheets market in the GCC region is particularly driven by high growth in the construction end use segment. The Japan tarpaulin sheets market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.1% over the forecast period.