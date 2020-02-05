Technology Overview of Animal Therapeutics and Diagnostics Market Forecast to 2025
Diagnostic instruments aid in the determination of causative agents of diseases.
The animal therapeutics and diagnostics market is growing at a steady pace due to the increase in pet ownership worldwide, especially in the developing countries.
In 2018, the global Animal Therapeutics and Diagnostics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Animal Therapeutics and Diagnostics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Animal Therapeutics and Diagnostics development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Bayer
Eli Lilly
Boehringer
Ingelheim
Merck
Zoetis
Ceva Sant Animale
Sanofi S.A.
Nutreco N.V.
Virbac S.A.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Animal Diagnostics Products
Instruments
Consumables
Animal Therapeutics Products
Anti-Parasitic Drugs and Antibiotics
Anti-Inflammatory Drugs
Anesthetics
Other Drugs
Market segment by Application, split into
Companion Animals
Dogs
Cats
Other Companion Animals
Cattle
Pigs
Poultry
Sheep
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
