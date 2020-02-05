Tin Market Is Expected To Reach 7770 Million Usd By The End Of 2025

Tin is a malleable, ductile and highly crystalline silvery-white metal. When refined, it is a silvery-white metal known for its resistance to corrosion and its ability to coat other metals. It is most commonly used as a plating on the steel sheets used to form cans for food containers. Tin is also combined with copper to form bronze and with lead to form solder.

Global tin industry is dispersed. China occupied a dominant position for tin, accounting for about 47.65% in 2015, followed by Indonesia, with the production market share of 20.41%.

Leading players in tin industry are Yunnan Tin, MSC, Minsur SA, etc. Yunnan Tin is the largest manufacturer of tin, with the sales market share of 8.00% in 2015.

Solder is the biggest application segment of the tin market, in terms of value, with the market share of 48.23% in 2015.

The global Tin market is valued at 5950 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 7770 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Tin volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Tin market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Yunnan Tin

MSC

PT Timah

Minsur

Thaisarco

Yunnan Chengfeng

Guangxi China Tin

EM Vinto

Metallo Chimique

Gejiu ZiLi

Jiangxi Nanshan

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Pyrogenic Process

Electrolytic Process

Segment by Application

Solder

Tinplate

Chemicals

Brass & Bronze

