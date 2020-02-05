Topical Pain Relief Gel Forecast & Opportunities 2019
Pain is a distressing feeling which is usually caused by intense or damaging stimuli. Pain is most prevalent symptom associated with most of chronic conditions. Pain management involves the employment of medications or analgesics and therapies to treat several pain conditions. Whenever, these medications are applied directly to the skin they are known as topical pain relief.
North America held the largest share of the market in 2017, followed by Asia-Pacific. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to dominate the market during the analysis period, owing to high population base, increase in disposable income, and improvement in patient awareness about topical pain relief products. Moreover, Asia is a large continent, and has emerged as an epicenter of life-threatening diseases.
In 2018, the global Topical Pain Relief Gel market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.This report focuses on the Topical Pain Relief Gel status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Topical Pain Relief Gel development in various regions.
The key players covered in this study
- Johnson and Johnson
- Novartis
- GlaxoSmithKline
- Pfizer
- Reckitt Benckiser
- Sanofi
- Topical BioMedics
- AdvaCare Pharma
- Sun Pharmaceutical
- Nestle
- Troy Healthcare
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- Prescription Pain Relief Gel
- Over-the-counter (OTC) Pain Relief Gel
Market segment by Application, split into
- Pharmacies and Drug Stores
- e-Commerce
- Retail and Grocery Stores
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
