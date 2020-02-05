Topical Pain Relief Gel Forecast & Opportunities 2019

Pain is a distressing feeling which is usually caused by intense or damaging stimuli. Pain is most prevalent symptom associated with most of chronic conditions. Pain management involves the employment of medications or analgesics and therapies to treat several pain conditions. Whenever, these medications are applied directly to the skin they are known as topical pain relief.

North America held the largest share of the market in 2017, followed by Asia-Pacific. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to dominate the market during the analysis period, owing to high population base, increase in disposable income, and improvement in patient awareness about topical pain relief products. Moreover, Asia is a large continent, and has emerged as an epicenter of life-threatening diseases.

In 2018, the global Topical Pain Relief Gel market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.This report focuses on the Topical Pain Relief Gel status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Topical Pain Relief Gel development in various regions.

The key players covered in this study

Johnson and Johnson

Novartis

GlaxoSmithKline

Pfizer

Reckitt Benckiser

Sanofi

Topical BioMedics

AdvaCare Pharma

Sun Pharmaceutical

Nestle

Troy Healthcare

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Prescription Pain Relief Gel

Over-the-counter (OTC) Pain Relief Gel

Market segment by Application, split into

Pharmacies and Drug Stores

e-Commerce

Retail and Grocery Stores

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

