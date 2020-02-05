Trampoline Market to Reach High CAGR by 2025, According to Recent Study by QYResearch

A trampoline is a device consisting of a piece of taut, strong fabric stretched over a steel frame using many coiled springs.

In consumption market, North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. Australia is a fast-growing market of trampoline.

Trampoline has three types, which include mini trampoline, medium trampoline and large trampoline. And each type has different application people and places relatively. With entertainment and fitness effect of trampoline, the downstream application industries will need more trampoline products. So, trampoline has a huge market potential in the future.

The major raw materials for trampoline are steel pipe and PVC materials, and other auxiliary chemicals. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of trampoline. The production cost of trampoline is also an important factor which could impact the price of trampoline.

We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. And the price presents decreasing trend according to the economy development status and international competition. Also, there is fluctuation in gross margin.

The global Trampoline market is valued at 380 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 460 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.3% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Trampoline volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Trampoline market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

JumpSport

Skywalker

Pure Fun

Vuly

Domijump

Stamina

Upper Bounce

Airmaster Trampoline

Segment by Type

Mini

Medium

Large

Segment by Application

Domestic Use

Trampoline Park Use

