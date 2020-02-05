Transport Cases And Boxes Market’s Lead to Remain Unchallenged throughout 2027

Transport cases & box sales are likely to grow at a y-o-y of 3% and exceed 9,900 thousand units in 2019. The demand for transport cases and boxes has substantially taken off in tandem with the broader progress in the logistics sector. The overall gains have been further complemented by a notable demand in packaging of fragile electronic items such as plasma/LED screens, computers, testing equipment, and sound systems. FMI’s new research study on transport cases & boxes market sheds light on the evolving landscape.

As per the FMI study, growing emphasis on safe and protective transportation of goods during transit is a key factor spurring investments in transport cases & boxes market. End-use industries are actively seeking lightweight packaging solutions, resulting in reduced costs of shipping and transportation. In response to the shift in end-user proclivity, manufacturers are incorporating light-weight and durable materials into their products.

“Multiple end-use industries continue to rely on customized transport cases & boxes that are in line with the specifications of the target application. Various methods, such as injection molding and rotational molding, are being used by manufacturers to build product-specific designs with ameliorated reliability- a key essence to boost end-user confidence”, says FMI study.

Demand for Plastic Transportation Cases & Boxes Surging

The report reveals that transport cases & boxes will continue to gain favor on back of their superior performance as compared to their rigid packaging variants. Sturdy designs along with versatile specifications remain the key USPs fostering popularity of transport cases & boxes.

According to the FMI report, end-users will continue to show notable inclination toward low-capacity boxes and cases, on the back of augmented use across a wide-range of applications. The study finds that ‘less than 20 kg’ will witness high demand during the course of the forecast timeline, followed by ’20-50’ kg and ’50-100’ kg cases and boxes

Request to Report Methodology @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-4426

The study opines that transport cases and boxes made of plastic remain highly- preferred, with global sales likely to cross 7,600 thousand units in 2019. Plastic is lightweight and offers enhanced durability with versatility, which is a key factor demonstrating high reliability on plastic in the transport cases & boxes market. However, increasing concerns pertaining to environmental impact of plastics is creating opportunity for other materials. Military operations continue to be at the forefront of demand, driven by the need for critical protection of military goods during storage and shipping.

Sensing the requirements of different packaging approaches for different transportation modes, key manufacturing companies are working closely with end-users to develop appropriate solutions that are best suited to each use-case. Manufacturers are also taking into account the transport variables and budget particulars of the end-users to develop solutions that boost productivity and work with end-users’ bottom lines.

Gaining benefits via value-based production, such as compartments for special accessories and optimal utilization of interiors, remains a focal point in the manufacturers’ differential strategies. In addition to that, leading companies are making headway by expanding their fabricating abilities and emphasizing on products innovations by introducing custom foam interior packaging solutions for improved end-user experiences.

The FMI report covers an in-depth opportunity assessment of the transport cases & boxes market for the forecast timeline of 2018-2028. According to the report, the transport cases & boxes market is poised to expand at a volume CAGR of 3% through 2028.