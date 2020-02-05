Trimellitic Anhydride Market Growing At A Cagr Of 2.1% During 2019-2025

Trimellitic anhydride (TMA) is an important refined chemical product with white or light yellow flake crystal structure. With a molecular formula of C9H4O5, Trimellitic anhydride has a molecular weight of 192.12, a melting point of 165ºC and a boiling point of 390ºC. Trimellitic anhydride can dissolve easily in water, ethyl alcohol and other organic solvents. In the presence of water, Trimellitic anhydride (TMA) will rapidly hydrolyze (within 10 minutes) to form Trimellitic Acid (TMLA).

There are several manufacturers in the world, such as, Flint Hills Resources, Polynt, Jiangsu Zhengdan Chemical, Wuxi Baichuan Chemical, Anhui Taida New Materials. FHR is still the largest manufacturer of trimellitic anhydride and it has established plants in USA, Europe and Southeast Asia. In the trimellitic anhydride production market, FHR is still occupied a large market share of 32.62% in 2015. Otherwise, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical has shut up the manufacturer plant in 2014.

China and USA are the important consumption market and suppliers of trimellitic anhydride. In these developed regions like Europe and USA, advanced manufacturing technology provided possibility for the fast development of trimellitic anhydride industry.

China is the emerging market of trimellitic anhydride. Manufacturers like Zhegndan, Baichuan have built considerable capacity of trimellitic anhydride. With the research and development of technology, there will be more companies come into this market in the future.

The market concentration of trimellitic anhydride industry is relatively high and the top 6 manufacturers occupied more than 98% market share. The high concentration can make full use of resources, but it will also limit the introduction of new technology. In the past five years, the price of trimellitic anhydride is increasing because of the huge demand.

We tend to believe this industry is a developing industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. In the future, many new manufactures will build and expand the new plant, for product prices, the increasing capacity and the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future as competition intensifies. Besides, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The global Trimellitic Anhydride market is valued at 400 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 470 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.1% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Trimellitic Anhydride volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Trimellitic Anhydride market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Flint Hills Resources

Polynt

Jiangsu Zhengdan Chemical

Wuxi Baichuan Chemical

Anhui Taida New Materials

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

MC Method Product

MGC Method Product

Segment by Application

Trimellitate Plasticizer

Powder Coatings

Insulation Materials

