United Kingdom Direct Selling Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, and Forecast to 2019-2022
Direct Selling Market United Kingdom 2022
Many more established players, such as Avon and Herbalife, are struggling in direct selling, facing growing competition from internet retailing. They are also hampered by their somewhat old-fashioned image, a trend set to continue into the forecast period. However, the channel as a whole saw a resurgence towards the end of the review period, benefiting from some innovative ideas among smaller players. For instance, while more established players, such as Avon, are struggling to remain relevant…
The Direct Selling in United Kingdom report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.
Product coverage: Apparel and Footwear Direct Selling, Beauty and Personal Care Direct Selling, Consumer Appliances Direct Selling, Consumer Electronics Direct Selling, Consumer Healthcare Direct Selling, Food and Drink Direct Selling, Home Care Direct Selling, Home Improvement and Gardening Direct Selling, Housewares and Home Furnishings Direct Selling, Media Products Direct Selling, Other Direct Selling, Personal Accessories and Eyewear Direct Selling, Pet Care Direct Selling, Traditional Toys and Games Direct Selling, Video Games Hardware Direct Selling.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
It has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems.
Major Key Points in Table of Content:
Headlines
Prospects
Modern-thinking Start-ups Pose a Threat to Long-term Established Players
Beauty and Personal Care Remains Popular in Direct Selling
Home Care, Apparel and Footwear and Home Improvement and Gardening Decline
Competitive Landscape
Avon Retains Its Strong Lead, Despite A Drop in Share
Leading Direct Sellers Extend Their Reach via Internet Selling
Growth of the Party Plan Format
Channel Data
Executive Summary
Slow But Steady Growth for Retailing in 2017
the Growing Use of Smartphones Is Changing the Dynamics of Internet Retailing
Discounters Enjoy Success on the Back of Growing Consumer Price Sensitivity
Pressure Mounts on Leading Grocery Retailers
Stronger Performance Ahead Driven by Value Players and Mobile Internet Retailing
Operating Environment
Informal Retailing
Opening Hours
Summary 1 Standard Opening Hours by Channel Type 2017
Physical Retail Landscape
Cash and Carry
Seasonality
Payments and Delivery
Emerging Business Models
Market Data
Continued……
