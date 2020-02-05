UTV (Utility Terrain Vehicle) Market 2019 Research Report States Current Status and Growth Prospects of the Industry

UTV, namely Utility Terrain Vehicle, is defined as a vehicle:

-Designed for operation off of the highway

-Suspended on four or more low pressure or non-pneumatic tires

-Has a steering wheel for steering control

-Have one seat to accommodate a driver and one or more passenger sitting

For industry structure analysis, the UTV (Utility Terrain Vehicle) industry is concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 80 % of the revenue market. Regionally, United States is the biggest sales value area in 2016, also the leader in the whole UTV (Utility Terrain Vehicle) industry.

North America occupied 72.29% of the sales market in 2016. It is followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific, which respectively account for around 15.34% and 5.46% of the global total industry. Other countries have a smaller amount of sales.

The impact on the cost and availability of raw materials and certain components is uncertain due to potential supply changes. The costs of raw materials have a significant impact on the level of expenses. If the prices of raw materials and related factors such as energy prices increase, and if new companies cannot pass those price increases on to customers, their results of operations and financial condition would suffer.

The global UTV (Utility Terrain Vehicle) market is valued at 4350 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 5560 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on UTV (Utility Terrain Vehicle) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall UTV (Utility Terrain Vehicle) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Polaris (US)

John Deere (US)

Kawasaki (Japan)

Yamaha Motor (Japan)

Kubota (Japan)

Arctic Cat (US)

Honda (Japan)

BRP (Canada)

KYMCO (China Taiwan)

HSUN Motor (China)

CFMOTO (China)

Linhai Group (China)

Segment by Type

Displacement (CC): ≤ 400

Displacement (CC): 400-800

Displacement (CC): ≥ 800

Segment by Application

Work UTV

Sport UTV

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product scope, market risk, market overview, and market opportunities of the global market

Chapter 2: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the global market which consists of its revenue, sales, and price of the products

Chapter 3: Displaying the competitive nature among key manufacturers, with market share, revenue, and sales

Chapter 4: Presenting global market by regions, market share and with revenue and sales for the projected period

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions

