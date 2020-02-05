Viable Tumor Samples Market- Dynamics, Forecast, Analysis and Supply Demand 2024

Viable tumor cells are widely used by scientists for in vitro studies about the genetic origins, molecular pathways of diseases such as cancer. The viable tumor samples are good examples of whole processed tissues which are widely used in basic oncology disease research as well as drug development. Studies on immune disorders are done only with viable tumor samples as these have unique characteristics such as these proliferate indefinitely when cultured (HeLa cell lines), no contact inhibition, abnormal karyotype, and simple media requirement.

Viable tumor samples have limitless applications in research especially for autoimmune disorder and oncology research to detect cell markers, efficacy testing of drugs, and in providing insights into the physiological mechanisms of diseases.

Major market players in the global viable tumor samples market provide quality controlled viable tumor cells with correct analysis, ensure proper fixation, and confirm the tissue and tumor size. The global viable tumor samples market is driven by rising demand in the field of diagnosis and prognosis tests. Furthermore, huge application scope of viable tumor samples and worldwide use in therapeutic monitoring are anticipated to fuel the growth of the global viable tumor samples market. However, requirement of skilled professionals, high cost of development and maintenance of viable tumor samples, and stringent regulatory policies are expected to restrain the global viable tumor samples market.

The global viable tumor samples market has been segmented based on cancer type, method of storage, application, and end-user. In terms of cancer type, the global viable tumor samples market has been categorized into lung cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, liver cancer, carcinomas, sarcomas, melanomas, lymphomas, leukemia, and stem cells. Based on method of storage, the global viable tumor samples market has been divided into flash frozen tumor samples, fresh tumor samples, dissociated tumor cells, Formalin-Fixed, Paraffin Embedded (FPFE) method, and other special tumor sample processing methods.

Flash freezing treatments such as cryopreservation of viable tumor samples can store them till 10 years, hence are used more frequently. New methods such as Formalin-Fixed, Paraffin Embedded (FPFE) have certain advantages such as rapid and precise extraction of DNA. Hence, these are anticipated to show higher growth rate during the forecast period. In terms of application, the global viable tumor samples market has been segmented into drug testing along with drug target discovery, biomarker identification and/or validation, genetic studies including mutations, visualization of cell or tissue structure, studies related to cancer stem cells, and others. In terms of end-user, the global viable tumor samples market has been categorized into hospitals/clinics, diagnostic labs, research/academic institutes, cell banks, and others.

Several market players are coming up with cutting edge technologies with mechanical as well as enzymatic approaches to increase the duration of viability along with quality controlled tumor size. Regulatory documentation of viable tissue samples with high quality of product is seen as emerging trend in the global viable tumor samples market. Increasing discoveries related to the unmet needs of oncology in terms of molecular pathways, drug invention, cancer metastasis blockers, etc. can create new opportunities in the global viable tumor samples market.

In terms of region, the global viable tumor samples market has been divided into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to witness continual growth owing to increasing adoption of advanced therapeutic monitoring technologies. North America, followed by Europe, is expected to dominate the global viable tumor samples market due to new and technologically advanced products are introduced in the market and increasing specialty research initiatives. The global viable tumor samples market is estimated to experience high growth in pharma emerging regions as viable tumor samples are widely used during drug discovery in the preclinical testing of new drug candidates.

Key players in the global viable tumor samples market are Conversant Bio, Miltenyi Biotec, Cureline, Inc., StoreMyTumor, Fluxion Biosciences, Crown Bioscience, Inc., and Indivumed GmbH, among others.