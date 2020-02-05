Virtual Customer Premises Equipment Market: Industry Analysis And Detailed Profiles Of Top Industry Players

The research study is expected to witness progressive growth in the next few years, thanks to the growing demand for mobility. The enhancement of time to market and and the avoidance of downtime for network infrastructure are some of the key factors estimated to encourage growth of the global virtual customer premises equipment market in the near future. With these factors, the market is expected to register a healthy growth rate in the coming years.

The market intelligence study allows readers and new players to get a clear understanding of the global virtual customer premises equipment market. The primary applications, product portfolio, technological developments, and the geographical segmentation of the global market have been discussed at length to offer a detailed analysis. In addition, with the help of analytical tools, the research study throws light on the key drivers, latest trends, challenges, limitations, and the promising opportunities in the global virtual customer premises equipment market. Furthermore, a detailed overview of the competitive landscape of the market has been given in the study with a list of the prominent players operating in it. The company profiles, product portfolio, financial status, business policies, SWOT analysis, and the recent developments have been discussed at length in the scope of the report.

The growing demand for cloud-based and mobility solutions and the cost benefits, owing to the reduction in the maintenance of hardware are some of the vital factors anticipated to fuel the growth of the global virtual customer premises equipment market throughout the forecast period. In addition, the rising implementation of private clouds across diverse organizations is another factor expected to accelerate the growth of the overall market in the next few years. As virtual customer premises equipment allows the modification of physical network infrastructure into share-able virtual resources is expected to contribute significantly towards the development of the overall market.

On the flip side, the rising security concerns regarding virtual architecture is expected to restrict the growth of the global virtual customer premises equipment market in the next few years. In addition, the reliability issues and the lack of skilled workforce are some of the other factors estimated to hamper the growth of the overall market in the next few years. Nevertheless, the virtualization of technology allows information exchange, group discussions, and online programs, which are anticipated to boost the demand for virtual customer premises equipment in the near future.

From a geographical viewpoint, the global market for virtual customer premises equipment can be categorized into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World. Among these segments, North America is expected to lead the global market and account for a massive share throughout the forecast period. This regions is considered to have well-established players and developed economy, thus allowing high investments in new technologies, which will encourage the growth of the virtual customer premises equipment market in North America in the near future.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific is projected to witness robust growth in the next few years, thanks to the rising adoption of new virtual customer premises equipment technologies. In addition, the tremendously rising demand for cloud-based and enterprises mobility are some of the other factors expected to augment growth of the virtual customer premises equipment market in Asia Pacific.

Some of the prominent players operating in the virtual customer premises equipment market across the globe are Cisco Systems Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprises, Brocade Communication Systems, Inc., IBM Corporation, NEC Corporation, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Arista Networks, Inc., Dell Inc., Versa Networks, and Juniper Networks, Inc. The rising focus on technological advancements and new product development is expected to accelerate the growth of the market in the next few years.

Furthermore, the growing demand for private clouds is anticipated to generate potential and lucrative opportunities for the key players in the market. However, the requirement of high initial investment is projected to pose as a major challenge for the new entrants throughout the forecast period. Nonetheless, The rising number of players entering the cloud-based market is one of the key factor expected to encourage the growth of the global virtual customer premises equipment market in the near future.