Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market 2019 SWOT Analysis by Players: 5DT, CAE Healthcare, Firsthand Technology, EON Reality

Virtual Reality technology is a computer-simulated environment that can recreate sensory experiences and stimulate presence in locations that are from the real world or may be from an imagined world. It has generated tremendous excitement in the healthcare industry where the applications of virtual reality technology extend to psychiatric, training, medical practice, and among other branches of medicine as a part of alternate therapies. Depression & PTSD, surgery simulation, phobia treatment, robotic surgery and skills training are the most common situations where the use of Virtual Reality Technology has proven successful.

The increasing number of diabetic, HIV, and dementia patients and the high prevalence of chronic diseases around the globe are driving the expenditure in the healthcare industry. The implementation of internet analytics and IT lead innovations is fueling the development of the augmented reality and virtual reality market in the healthcare industry. Technological innovations help improve cost-effectiveness, offer better communication between the patient and the doctor, provide easy exchange of reports, improve tracking of the patient’s health, and offer better workforce training.

The “Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market Research 2019” gives a clear understanding of the current market situation which includes of antique and projected upcoming market size based on technological growth, value and volume, projecting cost-effective and leading fundamentals in the Virtual Reality in Healthcare market. Virtual Reality in Healthcare industry report is to recognize, explain and forecast the global Virtual Reality in Healthcare industry based on various aspects such as explanation, application, organization size, distribution mode and region. The Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market report purposefully analyses every sub-segment regarding the individual growth trends, contribution to the total market, and the upcoming forecasts.

The key players covered in this study

5DT

CAE Healthcare

Firsthand Technology

EON Reality

GE Healthcare

Intuitive Surgical

Medtronic

Mimic Technologies

Philips Healthcare

Siemens Healthineers

Surgical Science Sweden AB

Virtual Realities

Virtually Better

Vital Images

Vuzix

WorldViz

ZSpace

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals

ASCs

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Global Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025 presents an in-depth assessment of the Virtual Reality in Healthcare industry including enabling technologies, deployment models, market drivers, key trends, standardization, regulatory landscape, challenges, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market investments from 2018 till 2025.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Virtual Reality in Healthcare status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Virtual Reality in Healthcare development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

