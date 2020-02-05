Water and Wastewater Management Market 2019 SWOT Analysis by Players: Veolia (France), SUEZ (France), Xylem (US), Dow Water & Process Solutions (US)

The global water & wastewater treatment market to reach USD 674.72 billion by 2025, driven by the rising demand for freshwater for drinking, industrialization and agriculture. Treated water is suitable for various end-uses such as river flow maintenance, drinking, the supply of industrial water and irrigation.

Asia Pacific was the largest market accounting for 43.9% of the revenue share in 2017. It is anticipated to gain momentum over the forecast period on account of the growing demand for filtered water for various applications.

This report focuses on the global Water and Wastewater Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Water and Wastewater Management development in United States, Europe and China.

The “Water and Wastewater Management Market Research 2019” gives a clear understanding of the current market situation which includes of antique and projected upcoming market size based on technological growth, value and volume, projecting cost-effective and leading fundamentals in the Water and Wastewater Management market. Water and Wastewater Management industry report is to recognize, explain and forecast the global Water and Wastewater Management industry based on various aspects such as explanation, application, organization size, distribution mode and region. The Water and Wastewater Management Market report purposefully analyses every sub-segment regarding the individual growth trends, contribution to the total market, and the upcoming forecasts.

The key players covered in this study

Veolia (France)

SUEZ (France)

Xylem (US)

Dow Water & Process Solutions (US)

Evoqua Water Technologies (US)

Aquatech International (US)

Ecolab (US)

3M (US)

Pentair (US)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Chemicals

Treatment Technologies

Equipment & Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Municipal

Industrialization

Agriculture

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Global Water and Wastewater Management Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025 presents an in-depth assessment of the Water and Wastewater Management industry including enabling technologies, deployment models, market drivers, key trends, standardization, regulatory landscape, challenges, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Water and Wastewater Management Market investments from 2018 till 2025.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Water and Wastewater Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Water and Wastewater Management development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

