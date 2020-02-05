Wavefront Aberrometers Market Analysis, Segments, Growth and Value Chain 2017-2027

A wavefront aberrometer is a diagnostic device which is used for measuring the total refractive aberrations of the eye. The wavefront aberrometers are widely used in laser eye surgery for the obtaining high accuracy. It is used for the measurement of every variation that occurs in the eye from cornea to the retina. The wavefront aberrometer provides detailed information about the refractive power and visual performance of the eye. A wavefront signifies the quality of the light that is passing through the eye. Different distortions that occur when light travels through the eye are commonly known as specific vision errors. The wavefront aberrometers are used for the diagnosis of both lower and higher order of vision errors. These errors include coma and spherical aberrations which is the main cause of comet and halos like streak around light foci. Usually wavefront passes through the opening in the front of the pupil for measuring pupil diameter; beam of light is projected into the eye and is reflected back by the retina and further captured by aberrometer. However, by comparing the shape of the captured wavefront with preprogrammed wavefront, the wavefront of the eye is obtained which is popularly known as an optical fingerprint. Detection of various vision errors including astigmatism, hyperopia and myopia is done by wavefront aberrometers.

Wavefront Aberrometers Market: Drivers and Restraints

Wavefront Aberrometers market is growing due to the increasing prevalence of eye related disorder. Wavefront aberrometers are sometimes related with eye laser systems, which are used for refractive surgery. They are increasingly being used during the planning phases of eye surgery. Apart from this, increased awareness about eye related diseases and ageing population who are more prone to disorders and requires frequent medical check- ups, this is likely to positively impact the global wavefront aberrometers market over the forecast period. However, limited testing, untrained personnel and inadequate testing equipment are few of the factors which might hinder the growth of the overall global wavefront aberrometers market.

Wavefront Aberrometers Market: Segmentation

The global Wavefront Aberrometers market is classified on the basis of product type, indication, end user and geographical region.

Based on the product type, the global Wavefront Aberrometers market is segmented into the following:

Harmann-Shack wavefront aberrometer

Ray tracing wavefront aberrometer

Tscherning wavefront aberrometer

Based on the indication, the global Wavefront Aberrometers market is segmented into the following:

Hyperopia

Myopia

Astigmatism

Others

Based on the end user, the global Wavefront Aberrometers market is segmented into the following:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialized Clinics

Diagnostic Laboratories

Based on the geographical region, the global Wavefront Aberrometers market is segmented into the following:

North America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Latin America

Asia Pacific Excl. Japan (APEJ)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Wavefront Aberrometers Market: Overview

Wavefront Aberrometers market dynamics are changing owing to an increase in the uses of wavefront aberrometers in various eye related diseases. Furthermore, several companies in the market place who are increasing their product portfolio in the wavefront aberrometers market, can impact the market dynamics over the period of forecast. Based on the product type, the global wavefront aberrometers is segmented into Harmann-Shack wavefront aberrometer, ray tracing wavefront aberrometer and Tscherning wavefront aberrometer. Harmann-Shack aberrometers are widely used wavefront aberrometers. Based on the end user, the global Wavefront Aberrometers market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, specialized clinics and diagnostic laboratories. Hospitals and specialized clinics cover a major share in the global Wavefront Aberrometers market due to the easy availability of endoscopic devices and increasing patterns for the treatment of eye diseases.

Wavefront Aberrometers Market: Regional Overview

Region wise, the global Wavefront Aberrometers market is classified North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific Ex. Japan, Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to lead the market due to better economic condition, better healthcare facilities and better government initiatives and more business investments for research and development. Europe market is expected to hold second largest market share followed by Latin America due to increasing awareness and rising adoption of treatment for eye diseases.

Wavefront Aberrometers Market: Key Players

Some of the players in Wavefront Aberrometers market includes Abbott Medical Optics Inc, Novartis AG, Carl Zeiss Meditec, Essilor instruments, Coburn Technologies, Inc., Luneau Technology USA, Inc., NIDEK CO., LTD, OPTIKON, SCHWIND eye-tech-solutions, US Ophthalmic and others.