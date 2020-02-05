Wellness Tourism Market 2019 SWOT Analysis by Players: AccorHotels, Canyon Ranch, IHG, Red Carnation Hotels, IHHR Hospitality

According to the wellness tourism market report, one of the major drivers for this market is Increase in mental illness. Some common forms of mental illnesses include stress, fear, anxiety, depression, and insomnia. If not addressed in their early stages, they can adversely affect physical health and lead to chronic disorders such as obesity, diabetes, heart diseases, and cancer. Stress can be caused due to environmental pressures such as work, societal expectations, and monetary problems. Stress can have adverse effects on an individual’s lifestyle and health. For instance, out of 100 individual, 20% of the adults in the US experience stress every year, and mood disorders such as depression and bipolar disorders are the third major cause of hospitalization in the country.

The “Wellness Tourism Market Research 2019” gives a clear understanding of the current market situation which includes of antique and projected upcoming market size based on technological growth, value and volume, projecting cost-effective and leading fundamentals in the Wellness Tourism market. Wellness Tourism industry report is to recognize, explain and forecast the global Wellness Tourism industry based on various aspects such as explanation, application, organization size, distribution mode and region. The Wellness Tourism Market report purposefully analyses every sub-segment regarding the individual growth trends, contribution to the total market, and the upcoming forecasts.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Domestic Wellness Tourism

International Wellness Tourism

Market segment by Application, split into

Old Man

Young Man

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Global Wellness Tourism Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025 presents an in-depth assessment of the Wellness Tourism industry including enabling technologies, deployment models, market drivers, key trends, standardization, regulatory landscape, challenges, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Wellness Tourism Market investments from 2018 till 2025.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Wellness Tourism status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Wellness Tourism development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

