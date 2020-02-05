Wheel Walking Aids Market expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2024
A wheel walking aid is a tool for disabled or elderly people who need additional support to maintain balance or stability while walking.
In 2018, the global Wheel Walking Aids market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.This report focuses on the Wheel Walking Aids status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Wheel Walking Aids development in various regions.
The key players covered in this study
- Graham-Field
- Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare
- Karman
- Human Care
- Meyra
- Roscoe Medical
- Kaiyang Medical Technology
- Evolution Technologies
- Dongfang
- Briggs Healthcare
- Matsunaga
- Cardinal Health
- Trionic Sverige
- Handicare
- Invacare
- Thuasne
- TOPRO
- Access
- Bischoff and Bischoff
- HomCom
- Medline Industries
- Nova
- TrustCare
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- 3 Wheel Rollators
- 4 Wheel Rollators
- Others
Market segment by Application, split into
- 65 to 85years Old
- Above 85 Years Old
- Young Population
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
