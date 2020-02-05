Wine Barrel 2019 Market by Top Manufacturers with Sales, Price, Revenue and Growth, Forecast 2024

Wine Barrel Market 2019

This report studies the Wine Barrels market. Some wines are fermented “on barrel”, as opposed to in a neutral container like steel or wine-grade HDPE (high-density polyethylene) tanks. Wine can also be fermented in large wooden tanks, which—when open to the atmosphere—are called “open-tops”. Other wooden cooperage for storing wine or spirits range from smaller barriques to huge casks, with either elliptical or round heads.

Scope of the Report:

Europe accounted for the largest market share of wine barrel market and is expected to remain dominant over the forecast period from 2017 to 2025. This is due to the rapidly growing parent market of wine in the Europe. North America is the second largest region to account for maximum market share of the overall wine barrel market and has also registered a significant growth rate in terms revenue due to increasing demand of wine.

Our analysts estimated that less than 5% of wine production uses a barrel. Of the major players of Wine barrels, TTF accounted for 23.38 % of the Global Wine barrels revenue market share in 2017. Other players accounted for 5.51%, 4.71%, including Oeneo and Nadalie.

The worldwide market for Wine Barrel is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.3% over the next five years, will reach 1050 million US$ in 2024, from 770 million US$ in 2019.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Tonnellerie Francois Freres (TFF)

Oeneo

Nadalie

World Cooperage

Bouchared Cooperages

G & P Garbellotto S.p.A

Canton Cooperage

The Barrel Mill

Kelvin Cooperage

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

French Oak Wood

American Oak Wood

Others (Eastern European oak etc.)

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

White Wine

Red Wine

