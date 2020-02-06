Coir Market: Global Product Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2024

Our latest research report entitled Coir Market (by-products (brown fiber, white fiber, buffering, bristle coir), application (coir fiber, coir pith, coir yarn, curled coir and coir ply boards), processing (upholstery-mattresses, insulation, erosion control, agriculture, netting, and matting)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of coir. The latest information on market risks, industry chain structure coir cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential coir growth factors. According to the report, the global coir market is projected to grow at a stable CAGR over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Ask for Sample Copy of Research Report with Table of Content @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/1823

Coir is a fiber from the outer husk of the coconut, used in potting compost and for making ropes and matting. Among vegetable fibers, coir has one of the highest concentrations of lignin, making it stronger but less flexible than cotton and unsuitable for dyeing. Coir is widely used in the upholstery industry, and it is a healthy substitute for processed synthetic rubber. It is also used as a combination with natural rubber for filling up mattresses, automobile seats, sofas, settees, and seating systems. Moreover, coir is used for insulation and it also finds applications in panels, cold storages, and the food industry. A coconut harvest occurs once in 45 days. From 1000 coconuts it would be possible to extract 10 kgs of coir.

Growing demand for eco-friendly products and lightweight properties of coir drives the growth of the global coir market. As it is a material that occurs in nature it is completely renewable and is therefore considered an excellent choice for environmental sustainability. Growth in the end-user industries and the number of bi-products obtained from coir are boosting the growth of the coir market. However, the use of other natural fibers and synthetics are likely to restrain the growth of the coir market.

Furthermore, coir ply has all the properties of phenol-bonded ply with the added strength of fiber-reinforced phenol bonding. This, in turn, is creating several growth opportunities for the key players in the coir market. The government is encouraging private investments in its handloom and coir industries to enhance productivity and maintain a competitive edge. The policy also proposes to introduce power looms to promote state-of-the-art units of international standards.

Asia Pacific Region is Leading the Coir Market

Among the geographies, the Asia Pacific region is leading the coir market due to the highest production in India and SriLankan. APAC region is followed by North America and Europe. India has made considerable efforts to promote the coir industry including establishing an annual International coir festival.

The efforts support the market expansion for coir and India hopes to further increase production by streamlining the fiber collection process to meet demand. Mainly the coastal region of India, produces around 60% of the total world supply of white coir fiber, whereas Sri Lanka produces around 36% of the total world brown fiber output. On the other hand, Coconuts are grown in more than 93 countries in the world and therefore there is considerable scope to develop the coir industry in further countries.

Segment Covered

The report on the global coir market covers segments such as processing, products, and applications. On the basis of processing the global coir market is categorized into the brown fiber, white fiber, buffering and bristle coir. On the basis of products, the global coir market is categorized into coir fiber, coir pith, coir yarn, curled coir, and coir ply boards. On the basis of applications, the global coir market is categorized into upholstery-mattresses, insulation, erosion control, agriculture, netting, and matting.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global coir market such as Geewin Exim., SMS Exporters, Sai Cocopeat Export Private Limited, Kumaran Coir, Allwin Coir, Travancore Cocotuft Pvt. Ltd, BENLION COIR INDUSTRIES. and Classic Coir.

Browse Detailed TOC, Description, and Companies Mentioned in Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/consumer-goods-packaging/global-coir-market

Reasons to Buy this Report:

=> Comprehensive analysis of global as well as regional markets of the coir.

=> Complete coverage of all the product type and application segments to analyze the trends, developments, and forecast of market size up to 2024.

=> Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in this market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and the latest developments of the company.

=> Infinium Global Research- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.