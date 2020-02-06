2019-2025 Huangjiu(yellow Wine) Market Advanced Research Including Top Players: Zhejiang GuYueLongShan Shaoxing Wine Co., Zhejiang Tapai Shaoxingjiu Limited Company, Zhangjiagang Brewery, Kuaijishan Shaoxing Rice

Keeping global competition in mind, latest Huangjiu(yellow Wine) market share and competition analysis report – made available. provides key vendor profiles, Huangjiu(yellow Wine) market technological progress, development trends, emerging opportunities and growth prospects of Huangjiu(yellow Wine) market for the period of 2019 to 2025.

Huangjiu (Chinese: ??), often translated as yellow wine, is a type of Chinese alcoholic beverage made from water, cereal grains such as rice, sorghum, millet, or wheat, and a jiuqu starter culture. Unlike baijiu, it is not distilled and contains less than 20% alcohol.

