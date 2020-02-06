2025 GCC Food Safety Testing Market Sizing with Major Eminent Companies: SGS SA,INTERTEK GROUP PLC, TÜV SÜD, ALS Limited, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Genetic ID NA, Inc. and TÜV NORD GROUP among others.

The report likewise incorporates key maestro moves of the best market players including acquisitions and mergers, new item dispatch, assertions, associations, coordinated efforts, and joint endeavours, innovative work, and territorial development of significant members engaged with the market on a worldwide and local premise. In addition, the examination covers value incline investigation and item arrangement of different organizations.

GCC Food Safety Testing Market is expected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Key Players

The GCC food safety testing market is highly concentrated to a few big players and rest to local players who caters to domestic markets only. SGS SA dominated the food safety testing market accounting for a highest market share in 2017, followed by Bureau Veritas. Other players in this market are INTERTEK GROUP PLC, TÜV SÜD, ALS Limited, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Genetic ID NA, Inc. and TÜV NORD GROUP among others.

Features mentioned in the report

Changing market dynamics of the industry To get a comprehensive overview of the GCC Food Safety Testing Market. Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value In-depth market segmentation Competitive landscape

Key Points: GCC Food Safety Testing Market

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Genetic ID NA, Inc., SGS SA, and Bureau Veritas, Intertek Group plc, TUV SUD, ALS Limited, TÜV NORD GROUP and Mérieux NutriSciences among others.

The Salmonella segment is dominating the GCC pathogens in food safety testing market.

Polymerase chain reaction segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 4.8% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

SGS SA:

SGS SA was established in 1878 and headquartered at Geneva, Switzerland. The company is a leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company. The company operates its business through nine business segments namely – Agriculture, Food and Life, Mineral Services, Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services, Consumer and Retail Services, Certification and Business Enhancement, Industrial Services, Environment, Health and Safety Services, Transportation Services and Governments & Institutions Services.

It offers its core services mainly in inspection, verification, testing and certification. Through these services it offers more efficient methods to improve quality and productivity by reducing risks. These services are applicable in the industries such as agriculture & food, arts & commerce, chemical, construction and others.

The company has over 2400 offices and laboratories worldwide. It has its presence in Europe, Africa, Middle East, Asia-Pacific and America. It has global network through its subsidiaries including Baseefa (Endland), SGS Institut Fresenius (Germany), Vernolienne de Laboratoires SA (France), NviroCrop (South Africa), SGS North America Inc. (U.S.), Korea Construction Quality Test & Analysis Co. Ltd. (Korea), SGS Polska Sp.z oo (Poland), SRS Tech Co., Ltd. (South Korea) and others.

Recent Developments:

In April, 2018, SGS SA opened two food laboratories with Vanguard Sciences Inc. (U.S.), a food safety testing service provider. These facilities offers a wide range of services using robust information technology platform. These laboratories have expanded the existing testing capabilities of SGS across various food categories which includes beverages, confectionery & chocolate, dairy, fruits & vegetables, grains & cereals, herbs & spices, meat & poultry, oils & fats, pastries, pet food, processed cabbed & frozen foods, seafood, tea & coffee.

In January, 2018, SGS SA acquired Vanguard Sciences Inc. (U.S.), a food safety testing service provider. This acquisition has produced immediate growth opportunities in the attractive food safety testing market in the U.S.

In April, 2018, SGS SA acquired Oleotest NV (Belgium), provider of chemical testing services in food, feed and agricultural commodities. This acquisition is intended to provide an entry into a complementary segment for chemicalanalysis, strengthening leading position for agriculture, food & life in Belgium.

Bureau Veritas:

Bureau Veritas was incorporated in 1828 and headquartered at France. The company is engaged in testing, inspection and certification. It provides high quality services to meet the challenges of quality and safety of products. The company operates through eight global businesses namely- Industry, Commodities, Consumer Products, In-service inspection & Verification, Construction, Marine & Offshore, Certification ,Government Services & International Trade. The company offers a wide range of testing, inspection and certification programs for the food and agricultural industries and is involved in the production, packaging, handling transportation and sale of food products in accordance with strict guidelines.

The company has 1,400 offices and laboratories in around 140 countries. It has strong geographical presence in Europe, Americas, Asia-Pacific, Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe. It operates through strong network of subsidiaries such as Maxxam (Canada), HydrOcean (France), MAC (U.K.), ECA (Spain), TECNICONTROL (Colombia), MatthewsDaniel (U.K.), Mentions légales (France) and others.

Recent Developments:

In August, 2016, Bureau Veritas launched SAFEOPS. The digital service to help retailers and restauranteurs to manage food safety and operations. The SAFEOPS is powered by Eezytrace which carries out daily checks of food to deliver high quality, safe products to the customers. This service has strengthened company’s position in the global market.

INTERTEK GROUP PLC:

Intertek Group plc was established in 1885 and headquartered at London, U.K. The company is engaged in assurance, testing, inspection and certification solution. It offers systemic total quality assurance (TQA) value proposition. The company operates through three business sectors namely – Products, Trade and Resources. The company serves to various industries such as chemicals, construction & engineering, energy & commodities, food & healthcare, government & trade, transportation and products & retail. It offers its four core services assurance, testing, inspection and certification to these industries. The testing & analysis food service is provided to the global food industry with local, national and international regulations.

The company has 1,000 laboratories in more than 100 countries. The company has its presence in Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific and America. Some of company’s subsidiaries are Intertek Testing Services (ITS) Canada Ltd. (Canada), Labtest International Inc. (U.S.), Geotechnical Services Pvt, Ltd. (Australia), ETL Semko (U.K.), Intertek Testing Services Shenzhen Limited (China), Intertek USD Finance Limited (England) and others.

Recent Developments:

In March, 2014, Intertek opened a Food Testing and Analysis Laboratory in Derby, Derbyshire, U.K. The food laboratory is accredited by United Kingdom Accreditation Service (UKAS). This laboratory expansion would provide quick and high quality results for all microbiological testing requirem

