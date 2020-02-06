Absorbed Glass Mat Battery Market 2026: Top Key Players Tudor India Limited, Centennial AGM

Absorbed Glass Mat (AGM) Battery Market: Overview

Absorbed glass mat (AGM) battery is an advanced technology battery compared to lead- acid flooded battery. AGM batteries are constructed in such a way that the electrolyte is made to be suspended between the glass mat (primarily made of fiberglass) and battery plates. The amount of electrolyte is minimal in such batteries and it contains only enough electrolyte to keep the mat wets. If we compare traditional lead acid batteries with AGM batteries then AGM batteries are far more efficient because of its design and construction, better lifespan, resistance to vibrations, no spillage or leakage and more capacity. The demand for battery market has been healthy and AGM battery is gaining momentum currently owing to its nature of maintenance free battery and no hassle of topping up with distill water in frequent intervals. The increasing demand for AGM battery is favorable growth indicator for the global market and is projected to register a moderate CAGR during the forecast period.

Absorbed Glass Mat (AGM) Battery Market: Drivers & Restraints

Stringent CO2 emission norms and start-stop functions in all the cars manufactured by European automobile by 2020 is one of the key driver for Europe AGM battery market. Trucking industry has also now started using AGM battery since it requires minimal maintenance. Renewable energy systems like solar power completely depends on AGM batteries too and these factors are anticipated to strongly driver growth of the global AGM battery market. Higher AGM technology costs as compared to lead-acid battery could be a potential restraint for the global market of AGM battery.

Absorbed Glass Mat (AGM) Battery Market: Segmentation

Absorbed Glass Mat (AGM) Battery Market, by Distribution channel

OEM

Aftersales

Absorbed Glass Mat (AGM) Battery Market, by types

Automobile Battery

Inverter Battery

Solar energy battery

Alternate Energy

Absorbed Glass Mat (AGM) Battery Market, by output capacity

6V

8V

12V

Absorbed Glass Mat Battery Market: Regional Outlook

Based on the geographic regions, global AGM market segmented into seven key market segments namely North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific (APEJ), Japan and Middle East & Africa (MEA). Western Europe is leading in terms of value in the AGM market, since the demand is driven by the various upscale automobile companies and renewable energy systems established in the region followed by North. The demand for AGM battery is gaining momentum in countries of Eastern Europe, APEJ as well as Japan and during the forecast period, the demand will be augmented by the automobile, trucking and renewable energy industry.

Absorbed Glass Mat Battery: Key Players

Some of the key players identified in the absorbed glass mat battery global market are