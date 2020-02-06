Adalimumab Biosimilar Industry Outlook to 2023 – AET BioTech, Amgen, Boehringer Ingelheim, Coherus Biosciences, Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics, LG Life Sciences/Mochida Pharmaceutical, Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Oncobiologics, Pfizer, Samsung Bioepsis

Jan 2019, New York, USA(News)- Adalimumab, sold under the trade name Humira among others, is a medication used to treat rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis, chronic psoriasis, hidradenitis suppurativa, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, and uveitis. In rheumatoid arthritis, adalimumab has a response rate similar to methotrexate, and in combination, it nearly doubles the response rate of methotrexate alone. Adalimumab is a TNF-inhibiting, anti-inflammatory, biologic medication. It binds to tumor necrosis factor-alpha (TNFα), which reduces the immune response. There is strong evidence that adalimumab increases the risk of life-threatening infections and cancers, particularly lymphoma.

The global market size of Adalimumab Biosimilar is $XX million in 2017 with XX CAGR from 2013 to 2017, and it is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2023 with a CAGR of XX% from 2018 to 2023.

Major Market Players

AET BioTech, Amgen, Boehringer Ingelheim, Coherus Biosciences, Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics, LG Life Sciences/Mochida Pharmaceutical, Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Oncobiologics, Pfizer, Samsung Bioepsis et al.

For geography segment, regional supply, application-wise and type-wise demand, major players, price is presented from 2013 to 2023. This report coverss following regions:

*North America

*South America

*Asia & Pacific

*Europe

*MEA (Middle East and Africa)

The key countries in each region are taken into consideration as well, such as United States, China, Japan, India, Korea, ASEAN, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, CIS, and Brazil etc.

The information for each competitor includes:

*Company Profile

*Main Business Information

*SWOT Analysis

*Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

*Market Share

Research Objective:

To study and analyze the global Adalimumab Biosimilar consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Adalimumab Biosimilar market by identifying its various sub-segments.

Focuses on the key global Adalimumab Biosimilar manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Adalimumab Biosimilar with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Adalimumab Biosimilar sub-markets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

