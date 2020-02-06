Advanced Technologies| Oleochemical Fatty Acids Market increasing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% from 2017 through 2022

The global market for natural fatty acids reached $12.1 billion in 2016. The market should reach $12.8 billion in 2017 and $16.8 billion by 2022, increasing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% from 2017 through 2022.

Report Includes

An overview of the global markets for oleochemicals fatty acids.

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022.

Examination of applications by end market, such as household, personal care, oil field, and lubricants.

Discussion of current and potential legislation that will affect the industry.

Coverage of consumer trends that drive many of the end markets, such as cleaning, beauty, and food.

Evaluation of the market’s dynamics, specifically growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Profiles of major players in the industry.

Report Scope

This report provides an understanding of how the composition of various fats and oils transform into the range, quality and types of acids produced and the applications for which those acids can be used. It explores the various attributes of different acid types and how these cuts compete with synthetic formed products from the petrochemical route and the major applications outlets.

This study discusses the developments and research that demonstrate the green credentials of the oleochemical family and how these credentials are changing the environmental profile of the chemical-using industry.

Market shares provided by leading and active merchant players are profiled. The report looks at how government incentives and regulations have impacted the industry, especially with respect to self-sufficient energy resources and animal fat classification. It also assesses the impact of rising raw material prices, tight supply and demand curves for certain acid chains, the uncertainty of the economy in many of the developed countries around the world, and the impact of the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO) accreditation.

The study covers the following fatty acid types:

Stearic acid.

Distilled fatty acids.

Fractionated fatty acids.

Polyunsaturated acids, including tall oil fatty acids.

Oleic acids.

Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst’s Credentials

Related BCC Research Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Introduction

Changes in the Oleochemical Industry

Recent and Future Developments in Brief

What Are Oleochemicals?

Natural Fatty Acids and Glycerin

Fatty Acid Derivatives

Fatty Alcohols

Soaps

Dimers

Esters

Amides

Amines

Sulfonates

Functionality and Building Blocks

Nonionic Surfactants from Methyl Esters

Building Blocks for Polymers

Raw Materials

Global Production of Oils and Fats

Consumption of Fats and Oils in Oleochemicals

Production of Oils and Fats: Regional Differences and Demand

Choice of Raw Materials

Fatty Acids and Glycerin

Fatty Acid Composition of Various Natural Oils and Fats

Composition and Characteristics of Natural Fatty Acids and Glycerin

Saturated Fatty Acids in Alphabetical Order of Common Names

Unsaturated Fatty Acids in Alphabetical Order by Common Names

Properties of Glycerin and TOFA

End Uses, Applications

Manufacturing Landscape

Glycerin Purification

Manufacturers of Production Equipment

Fatty Acid Manufacturers and the Industry

Legislation

Continue…

