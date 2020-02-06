Advanced Technologies| Oleochemical Fatty Acids Market increasing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% from 2017 through 2022
The global market for natural fatty acids reached $12.1 billion in 2016. The market should reach $12.8 billion in 2017 and $16.8 billion by 2022, increasing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% from 2017 through 2022.
To Get Sample Copy of Report visit @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=1384171
Report Includes
An overview of the global markets for oleochemicals fatty acids.
Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022.
Examination of applications by end market, such as household, personal care, oil field, and lubricants.
Discussion of current and potential legislation that will affect the industry.
Coverage of consumer trends that drive many of the end markets, such as cleaning, beauty, and food.
Evaluation of the market’s dynamics, specifically growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities.
Profiles of major players in the industry.
Report Scope
This report provides an understanding of how the composition of various fats and oils transform into the range, quality and types of acids produced and the applications for which those acids can be used. It explores the various attributes of different acid types and how these cuts compete with synthetic formed products from the petrochemical route and the major applications outlets.
This study discusses the developments and research that demonstrate the green credentials of the oleochemical family and how these credentials are changing the environmental profile of the chemical-using industry.
Get Complete TOC With Tables and Figures @ https://www.researchmoz.us/oleochemical-fatty-acids-global-markets-to-2022-report.html/toc
Market shares provided by leading and active merchant players are profiled. The report looks at how government incentives and regulations have impacted the industry, especially with respect to self-sufficient energy resources and animal fat classification. It also assesses the impact of rising raw material prices, tight supply and demand curves for certain acid chains, the uncertainty of the economy in many of the developed countries around the world, and the impact of the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO) accreditation.
The study covers the following fatty acid types:
Stearic acid.
Distilled fatty acids.
Fractionated fatty acids.
Polyunsaturated acids, including tall oil fatty acids.
Oleic acids.
Chapter 1 Introduction
Study Goals and Objectives
Reasons for Doing This Study
Scope of Report
Information Sources
Methodology
Geographic Breakdown
Analyst’s Credentials
Related BCC Research Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
Introduction
Changes in the Oleochemical Industry
Recent and Future Developments in Brief
What Are Oleochemicals?
Natural Fatty Acids and Glycerin
Fatty Acid Derivatives
Fatty Alcohols
Soaps
Dimers
Esters
Amides
Amines
Sulfonates
Functionality and Building Blocks
Nonionic Surfactants from Methyl Esters
Building Blocks for Polymers
Raw Materials
Global Production of Oils and Fats
Consumption of Fats and Oils in Oleochemicals
Production of Oils and Fats: Regional Differences and Demand
Choice of Raw Materials
Fatty Acids and Glycerin
Make An Enquiry @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=1384171
Fatty Acid Composition of Various Natural Oils and Fats
Composition and Characteristics of Natural Fatty Acids and Glycerin
Saturated Fatty Acids in Alphabetical Order of Common Names
Unsaturated Fatty Acids in Alphabetical Order by Common Names
Properties of Glycerin and TOFA
End Uses, Applications
Manufacturing Landscape
Glycerin Purification
Manufacturers of Production Equipment
Fatty Acid Manufacturers and the Industry
Legislation
Continue…
About ResearchMoz
ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.
For More Information Kindly Contact:
ResearchMoz
Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,
Tel: +1-518-621-2074
USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948
Email: [email protected]
Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG
Follow me on @ https://marketsizeinfo.blogspot.in/