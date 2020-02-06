Adventure Tourism Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

The latest report on “Adventure Tourism Market (Type – Hard, Soft, and Other Types; Activity – Land-based Activity, Water-based Activity, and Air-based Activity; Sales Channel – Travel Agent, and Direct): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global adventure tourism market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 17.62% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Airbnb, the travel and tourism company has launched new Airbnb Adventure, which allows its users to book and travel across the world for adventure sports. The service offers hundreds of small-group excursions and bucket list nature trips, where the guests stay in nature and are offered with all the essential tools and equipment.

Adventure sports include hiking, climbing, cycling, rafting, scuba diving, para-gliding, surfing, and others. Some of the destinations are particular for a type of adventure sport, for instance, the Great Barrier Reef in Australia is famous for scuba diving while the Grand Canyon in America is known for hiking and mountain climbing.

People are traveling more for vacations and trips, which helps the travel and tourism industry to grow. This is the major driving factor for the growth of the adventure tourism market. People tend to travel to the new destinations for their vacations, as they are keener to explore the undiscovered destinations. Moreover, the increasing disposable income and increase in government initiatives are encouraging people to go on a vacation or trip. This has contributed to the growth of the adventure tourism market.

Furthermore, a variety of options available for travelers and several offers from the travel agencies is boosting the demand for adventure tourism. However, the increase in crime rates and growing terrorism in some countries is restraining the growth of the adventure tourism market. Nevertheless, increasing penetration of the internet has encouraged travelers to adopt online travel agencies to book their trips. This is anticipated to offer favorable opportunities to the players in the market.

Europe Generated the Highest Revenue in the Market, Dominating the Global Adventure Tourism Market

Region-wise, Europe generated the highest revenue in the market, dominating the global adventure tourism market. The dominance of the European market attributed to the presence of the most popular destinations in the region. Moreover, the people in Europe are engaged in some of the popular adventure sports including paragliding, kite surfing, and hiking on mountains and glaciers, which is anticipated to boost the adventure tourism market in this region.

Segment Covered

The report on the global adventure tourism market covers segments such as type, activity, and sales channel. On the basis of type, the sub-markets include hard, soft, and other types. On the basis of activity, the sub-markets include land-based activity, water-based activity, and air-based activity. On the basis of the sales channel, the sub-markets include travel agents, and direct.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Austin Adventures, Inc., G Adventures, Intrepid Travel, Mountain Travel Sobek, Natural Habitat Adventures, TUI Group, REI Adventures, InnerAsia Travel Group, Inc., Butterfield & Robinson Inc, and Abercrombie & Kent Group of Companies S.A.

