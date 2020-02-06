Aerosol Cans Market 2017-2023: Analysed by Business Growth, Development Factors, Applications, and Future Prospects

Report Titled on: Aerosol Cans – Global Market Outlook (2017-2023)

Overview of Aerosol Cans Market : Global Aerosol Cans Market is expected to grow from $68.33 billion in 2016 to reach $98.12 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 5.3%.

Increasing demand from personal care industry, growing urban population coupled with changing lifestyle habits, and Recyclability of aerosol materials are some of the factors propelling the market growth. However, substitute packaging techniques may pose a major challenge for the market.

Aerosol Cans market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Aero-Pack Industries

Inc.

Alucon Public Company Limited

Ardagh Packaging Holdings Limited

Ball Corporation Bway Corporation

CCL Industries

Inc.

Colep Portugal S.A.

Crown Holdings Inc.

DS Containers

Inc.

Exal Corporation

ITW Sexton Co.

Jamestrong Packaging

Nampak Ltd.

Shanghai Sunhome Industrial Company

Spray Products Corporation

Westrock Company

and Zenith Spray and Aerosols Private Limited

Target Audience of Aerosol Cans Market 2017 Forecast to 2023 Market:

Manufacturer / Potential Investors

Traders, Distributors, Wholesalers, Retailers, Importers and Exporters.

Association and government bodies.

Aluminum segment is anticipated to be the largest market for the global aerosol cans market during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to recyclability & increasing demand from pharmaceuticals food & beverage industry. Europe emerged as the major revenue generating region in the global market due to growing U.

K. market, growth in economy, and increasing demand from end users. There is an increasing demand for the aerosol cans from APAC region.

China and Japan are the major countries having higher demand for aerosol cans.

On the basis of the end users/applications and product type, this Aerosol Cans market report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), Aerosol Cans industry share and growth rate for each application, including:

Aerosol Cans Market 2017 Forecast to 2023 Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

