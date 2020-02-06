Aloe Vera Market 2019 Global Share, Trends, Segmentation, Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Aloe Vera Market 2019

Aloe vera is a succulent plant species of the genus Aloe. An evergreen perennial, it originates from the Arabian Peninsula but grows wild in tropical climates around the world and is cultivated for agricultural and medicinal uses. The species is also used for decorative purposes and grows successfully indoors as a potted plant.

Scope of the Report:

Germany is the largest sales place, with a sales market share nearly 23% in 2017. Following Germany, Benelux is the second largest sales place with the sales market share of 12%.

Market competition is intense. Forever Living Products, Evergreen, Aloecorp, Terry Lab, Houssy etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry

The worldwide market for Aloe Vera is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Aloe Vera in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Forever Living Products

Evergreen

Aloecorp

Terry Lab

Houssy

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Aloe Vera Gel

Aloe Vera Powder

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Food

Beverage

