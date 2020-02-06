Ammonium Carbamate Market Growth with Worldwide Industry Analysis to 2025

Ammonium carbamate is a salt of carbamic acid and ammonia. The compound is soluble in organic solvents such as water and acids. It is manufactured through the reaction of ammonia with liquid carbon dioxide. Ammonium carbamate is a white crystal-like powder used as a fertilizer. It degrades at room temperature. Ammonium carbamate is used as raw material for manufacturing ammonium carbonate. It is used as decomposition controller along with metal phosphides. It is also used for detoxification of off-gases in a scrubber. Ammonium carbamate is used as substitute for ammonia in certain applications such scrubbing agent and absorbent.

The ammonium carbamate market is mainly driven by increased demand for urea from the agriculture segment. Ammonium carbamate is employed in the production of carbamoyl phosphate, a main ingredient in urea cycle, where carbamoyl phosphate is used as intermediate. Ammonium carbamate is employed in the manufacturing of pyrimidines. Pyrimidine is the base in thymine and uracil, which are essential building blocks of nucleic acids DNA and RNA. Therefore, ammonium carbamate has widespread pharmaceutical applications. Further, ammonium carbamate is used in insecticides and fumigants to control rodents and insects. Increasing demand for pesticides is likely to offer a major opportunity for the growth of the ammonium carbamate market. However, health hazards and environmental issues can be major restraints for the ammonium carbamate market. Immediate steps should be taken to limit production of ammonium carbamate, as it spreads to the environment quickly.

The global ammonium carbonate market can be segmented based on material, end-user industry, and region. In terms of material, the ammonium carbonate market can be classified into powder form and liquid form. The powder segment is expected to expand rapidly in the near future. The powder form ammonium carbonate is used in the production of urea as a fertilizer. This is expected to boost demand for ammonium carbonate during the forecast period.

In terms of end-user industry, the ammonium carbonate market can be classified into agriculture, pharmaceutical, oil & gas, and others. The agriculture segment is projected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Ammonium carbamate is used to manufacture fertilizer, fungicides, insecticides and is employed in agriculture. This is expected to drive demand for ammonium carbonate during the forecast period.

In terms of region, the ammonium carbamate market can be segmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, North America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to be remain the leading region of the global ammonium carbamate market during the forecast period. The increasing population, especially in India and China, creates high demand for food. There is focus on modern farming activities such as hydroponic, rotary crops, and agroforestry practices in the region. These factors are anticipated to drive demand for urea fertilizers in the agriculture segment. Agriculture is a major sector driving demand for ammonium carbamate during the forecast period.

The market in developed regions such as North America and Europe is expected to expand at a moderate growth rate, owing to a shift in focus on organic fertilizers. The market in Africa is expected to expand at a sluggish pace compared to that in other regions, due to infertile land for agriculture and lack of technological advancements.