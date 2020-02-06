Anticorrosion Coatings Market 2018: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Segmentation, Opportunities, Forecast To 2025
Report Details:
This report provides in depth study of “Anticorrosion Coatings Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Anticorrosion Coatings Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
Anti-corrosion refers to the protection of metal surfaces from corroding in high-risk (corrosive) environments.
Growing demand for inert, cost efficient, environmental friendly and low friction coatings have resulted for the need of Polymer coatings due to its advantages like low density, anti-corrosion properties, self-lubricity, low cost and ease of processing.
Global Anticorrosion Coatings market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Anticorrosion Coatings.
This report researches the worldwide Anticorrosion Coatings market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Anticorrosion Coatings breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Anticorrosion Coatings capacity, production, value, price and market share of Anticorrosion Coatings in global market.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
PPG Industries
Akzonobel
The Sherwin-Williams
Axalta Coating Systems
BASF
Hempel
Jotun
Ashland
RPM International
Kansai Paint
Nycote Laboratories
Diamond Vogel
Nippon Paint
Dupont
Anticorrosion Coatings Breakdown Data by Type
Solvent-Borne
Water-Borne
Solvent -Free
Hot Melt
Others
Anticorrosion Coatings Breakdown Data by Application
Oil & Gas
Marine
Energy and Power
Construction and Infrastructure
Automotive
Aerospace
Others
Anticorrosion Coatings Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Anticorrosion Coatings Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Key Stakeholders
Anticorrosion Coatings Manufacturers
Anticorrosion Coatings Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Anticorrosion Coatings Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Major Key Points in Table of Content:
Global Anticorrosion Coatings Market Research Report 2018-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Anticorrosion Coatings Product
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Anticorrosion Coatings Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Solvent-Borne
1.4.3 Water-Borne
1.4.4 Solvent -Free
1.4.5 Hot Melt
1.4.6 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Anticorrosion Coatings Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Oil & Gas
1.5.3 Marine
1.5.4 Energy and Power
1.5.5 Construction and Infrastructure
1.5.6 Automotive
1.5.7 Aerospace
1.5.8 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Anticorrosion Coatings Production
2.1.1 Global Anticorrosion Coatings Revenue 2013-2025
2.1.2 Global Anticorrosion Coatings Production 2013-2025
2.1.3 Global Anticorrosion Coatings Capacity 2013-2025
2.1.4 Global Anticorrosion Coatings Marketing Pricing and Trends
2.2 Anticorrosion Coatings Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025
2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
2.3.2 Key Anticorrosion Coatings Manufacturers
2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues
2.5 Macroscopic Indicator
2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions
2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution
…..
8 Manufacturers Profiles
8.1 PPG Industries
8.1.1 PPG Industries Company Details
8.1.2 Company Description
8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Anticorrosion Coatings
8.1.4 Anticorrosion Coatings Product Description
8.1.5 SWOT Analysis
8.2 Akzonobel
8.2.1 Akzonobel Company Details
8.2.2 Company Description
8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Anticorrosion Coatings
8.2.4 Anticorrosion Coatings Product Description
8.2.5 SWOT Analysis
8.3 The Sherwin-Williams
8.3.1 The Sherwin-Williams Company Details
8.3.2 Company Description
8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Anticorrosion Coatings
8.3.4 Anticorrosion Coatings Product Description
8.3.5 SWOT Analysis
8.4 Axalta Coating Systems
8.4.1 Axalta Coating Systems Company Details
8.4.2 Company Description
8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Anticorrosion Coatings
8.4.4 Anticorrosion Coatings Product Description
8.4.5 SWOT Analysis
8.5 BASF
8.5.1 BASF Company Details
8.5.2 Company Description
8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Anticorrosion Coatings
8.5.4 Anticorrosion Coatings Product Description
8.5.5 SWOT Analysis
8.6 Hempel
8.6.1 Hempel Company Details
8.6.2 Company Description
8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Anticorrosion Coatings
8.6.4 Anticorrosion Coatings Product Description
8.6.5 SWOT Analysis
8.7 Jotun
8.7.1 Jotun Company Details
8.7.2 Company Description
8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Anticorrosion Coatings
8.7.4 Anticorrosion Coatings Product Description
8.7.5 SWOT Analysis
8.8 Ashland
8.8.1 Ashland Company Details
8.8.2 Company Description
8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Anticorrosion Coatings
8.8.4 Anticorrosion Coatings Product Description
8.8.5 SWOT Analysis
8.9 RPM International
8.9.1 RPM International Company Details
8.9.2 Company Description
8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Anticorrosion Coatings
8.9.4 Anticorrosion Coatings Product Description
8.9.5 SWOT Analysis
8.10 Kansai Paint
8.10.1 Kansai Paint Company Details
8.10.2 Company Description
8.10.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Anticorrosion Coatings
8.10.4 Anticorrosion Coatings Product Description
8.10.5 SWOT Analysis
Continued….
